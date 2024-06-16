Kylie Kelce Says Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce Have Some Differences Despite Similar Core Values

Kylie Kelce recently shared some insights about the Kelce brothers. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Kylie opened up about Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. She thinks that the brothers have similar values. But she also counted down the differences between them.

Kylie said that they are kind, generous, and loving people. She believes her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, brought them up that way. Kylie has partnered in a campaign with HP and Eagles Autism Foundation. The organization designs puppets expressing different facets of a child’s imagination. She talked about the Kelce brothers during the promotional campaign.

Kylie Kelce talks about similarities and differences between Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

Kylie Kelce has observed some differences between Jason and Travis. The NFL stars share a close bond. They support and mentor each other while playfully sparring occasionally. They have a fun dynamic between them. It’s usually evident on the New Heights podcast.

But Kylie revealed that they have different personalities. She added that they have different senses of humor. Another difference she counted was their dressing style. She described Jason as flip-flops and the t-shirt that somebody gave him kinda guy.

On the other hand, Travis is the designer. He wants his outfit to be completely put together. Kylie quipped that she appreciated the Chiefs tight end’s habit. She isn’t somebody who dresses like Travis.

Kylie said that another difference between the brothers is their relationship status. Jason Kelce is married to her. But Travis is dating the pop icon Taylor Swift. When asked if she knew anything about Swift and Kelce’s plans, Kylie said it was up to Trav.

Kylie Kelce praises Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce

Kylie considers Donna Kelce an outstanding example of a strong and independent woman. She desired to have the traveling abilities of her mother-in-law. She credited Donna for making the Kelce brothers understand that women can be a strong force.

Kylie Kelce revealed that Donna had a great partnership with her husband. The Kelce brothers were given examples in the household. The duo continues to follow it in their adult life.