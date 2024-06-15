V from BTS or Kim Taehyung, better known as Taehyungie by ARMYs, is one of the K-pop idols whose versatility shines through constantly. Starting his career as a vocalist, the artist has ventured upon various careers, turning every touch into gold. And how can we not mention his adorable personality, which has the power to melt even the hardest of hearts?

From developing a unique vocal color to pushing boundaries in the fashion world, Kim Taehyung has emerged as one of the top K-pop idols both domestically and internationally. Without further ado, let’s discuss some of the great aspects of BTS’ V as an artist.

Fashion icon

His fans often say the phrase ‘models should be thankful that Kim Taehyung chose the music industry,’ and we cannot help but agree. The artist has become an ambassador for some of the major fashion houses in the industry. Naturally, they want the K-pop idol in front and center to be the face of the brand, given his massive popularity worldwide. Anything and everything he wears instantly becomes a trend and sells out within minutes (yes, minutes) from every store.

Fashion magazines also constantly feature the artist on their front page, knowing very well that it will be out of stock in stores in no time. From garments and jewelry to food endorsements, no industry exists that does not want Kim Taehyung.

Advertisement

However, beyond his selling capacity, he has a natural knack for fashion, which can be seen through his daily fashion. Whether he's donning a luxurious ensemble or a simple yet stylish, casual outfit, V's fashion choices consistently make headlines. The artist’s fashion sense has peeked through since the early days of BTS and has only become better with time.

Moreover, it has inspired fashion designers to style him with exquisite looks, knowing that he can pull off anything easily. V is easily the perfect muse and candidate for stylists to experiment upon and elevate his stance in the world of fashion.

Visionary artist

Kim Taehyung made his debut solo in 2023 with the album Layover, showcasing his individuality and setting him apart from the group’s usual genre. Through his music, the artist showed a side of himself to the fans, which was hidden behind BTS’ glitz and galore. Putting his heart and soul into every song, an unfiltered reflection of his inner world and personal experiences can clearly be experienced through the album.

Advertisement

The artist’s deep, soulful voice finds a perfect match in the rich, textured arrangements of his solo tracks, which often incorporate live instruments and soothing melodies. The album stands out not only for its genre-bending sound but also for its introspective lyrics.

Skilled actor

Before he became a global superstar with BTS, V showcased his acting skills in the historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. His portrayal of the lovable and loyal Hansung was met with praise from fans and critics, highlighting his potential as an actor. The artist immersed himself in the role and did justice to the character he portrayed by effectively conveying a range of emotions with dedication.

V’s acting skills are not limited to his role in the K-drama as recently, we also saw him act his heart out in the music video for IU’s song Love Wins All. He starred as the singer’s love interest, and they spent their last moments together in an apocalyptic world, hiding and running away from aliens trying to capture them. The fear, love, and sadness of never being separated from his beloved one could be seen evidently in his performance. With a profound performance, his appearance truly elevated the 5-minute music video.

Advertisement

ARMY’s Taehyungie

No one loves Kim Taehyung more than his fans ARMY, which can be clearly seen through their deep affection towards him. The nickname Taehyungie reflects the deep bond between V and his supporters. This term of endearment captures the artist’s warm, playful, and caring personality, making him not just an idol but a cherished friend to millions.

Moreover, the artist has never failed to showcase his love for the fans, and it can be clearly seen through his interactions with them, which have always been genuine and heartfelt. Whether through social media updates, live streams, or fan meetings, he consistently shows gratitude and love for ARMY. He often shares personal stories, offers words of encouragement, and even gives glimpses into his creative process. This openness and authenticity endear him even more to his fans, fostering a sense of connection and community.

Taehyung has been in the industry through BTS and as a solo artist for 11 years, consistently entertaining his fans. The fans await his return from the military eagerly and cannot wait to see a newer side of him.

ALSO READ: 'Don't forget us': BTS' RM sends fans frenzy with new OT7 picture following FESTA 2024 celebrations with Jin; see PIC