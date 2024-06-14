Ranbir Kapoor for Animal to Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion, 8 actors who took body transformation to another level

A successful Bollywood movie depends on various factors such as good dialogue, perfect characterizations, visual arts, cinematography, narrative, music, sound, editing, and many more. But apart from them, the actors' hard work and dedication towards their character mean a lot.

In this article, we will present a list of actors whose body transformations for movies left us speechless. From Ranbir Kapoor for Animal to Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, the list includes several names.

1. Ranbir Kapoor for Animal

In Animal, we have seen Ranbir Kapoor's massive body transformation. The actor left everyone stunned with his performance and the physical transformation he had undergone for the role. His character was shown through different age groups, so he had to undergo a massive body transformation accordingly.

A few months ago, Ranbir's physical trainer, Shivoham, took to his Instagram handle and shared a carousel of images depicting the actor’s rigorous physical journey.

In the first photo, we can see his formidable bearded avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, followed by a regular picture of him at the gym as he gears up for the transformation. The third picture shows Ranbir in a ripped and sculpted body with flaunting abs, and the last picture creates a strong contrast to the actor's fitness journey.

Sharing the pictures, Shivoham wrote in the caption, “It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking shortcuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential."

The trainer continued, "Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help.”

Have a look:

2. Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been receiving praise for his recently released film Chandu Champion. He played the role of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, in the sports drama. For this, he had to make several lifestyle changes to get the desired look. A few days ago, he shared two before and after pictures and explained his journey in the caption.

Kartik revealed that he reduced his body fat from 39% to 7% during this journey and became a fitness enthusiast from being an insomniac. "It’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr. Murlikant Petkar not only made me a stronger human being but also further instilled the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible," he wrote.

The actor also quipped, "Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao." (My mother used to tell me, son, go to the gym, but now she asks me to come back from the gym.)

Take a look:

3. Bobby Deol for Animal

Bobby Deol has been receiving a lot of attention for his body transformation in his role as Abrar Haque. When the trailer was released, everyone went crazy seeing his chiseled body.

Revealing 'Lord Bobby's' stunning transformation from a lover boy to the powerhouse in Animal, his trainer Prajwal Shetty once told India Today that the actor managed to reduce his body fat percentage down to an impressive 12%, shedding light on his intense physical training. The actor's weight ranged between 85 and 90, and for this, the credit also goes to the daily one-hour weight training sessions.

He was also engaged in 40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions, both in the morning and evening. Bobby didn't stop there; he incorporated cardio and weight training and stressed the importance of functional training.

Next, he also followed a tailored diet plan for his breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Deol also abstained himself from sweets for four months to get the desired look. Take a look:

4. Hrithik Roshan for Fighter

In Fighter, we saw Hrithik Roshan flaunting his abs in several music videos. But for this, he worked hard and went through a massive physical transformation. In an interview with India Today, Roshan's fitness trainer, Kris Gethin, revealed the regimen that fueled the actor's transformation for the film.

Hrithik's cardio routine included sessions once or twice a day, tailored to the specific phase of his transformation journey. Activities ranged from running, elliptical training, and swimming to workouts on the StairMaster Rower. Moreover, he also followed a dull and flavorless diet. The diet primarily consisted of single-form ingredients such as chicken, egg whites, whey protein, and fish, along with sources of complex carbohydrates like oats, quinoa, rice, and sweet potato.

5. Salman Khan for Sultan

Salman Khan's dedication to every movie is outstanding, but Sultan is one movie that stands out. For the film, he needed to gain weight and again lose it.

In an interview with Filmfare, director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed he had to go through three phases in Sultan’s life. He shared, “One point of the time he fluctuates between 78 kg and 82 kg then he goes to 90 kg and then he goes to almost gaining 100 kg. The credible thing about it is that Salman Khan did it while shooting the film.”

Have a look:

6. Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan

Making his comeback on the big screens with Pathaan after taking a four-year sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan mesmerized everyone with his striking body transformation.

In an interview with Indian Express, his fitness trainer, Prashant Subhash Sawant, revealed that King Khan had started doing a lot of heavy lifting. Previously, they used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but for Pathaan, they have incorporated more strength training, which helped the actor look better and bigger.

"It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed," Prashant added.

7. Ranveer Singh from Padmaavat to Gully Boy

Padmaavat and Gully Boy were released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. In one year, Ranveer Singh's massive physical transformation left all of us speechless.

He had bulked up to play Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. On the other hand, he shredded a lot of weight to play the role of Murad in Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt. He once shared a picture and captioned it, "Padmaavat -> Gully Boy.”

Take a look:

8. Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Just a few months ago and ahead of the release of his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda left the Internet buzzing by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the movie.

The mirror selfie showed the massive body transformation that he underwent for his role. The actor played the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film. Sharing the photo, Randeep wrote, “Kaala Paani," hinting at the time of his shooting for the cellular jail (Kaala Paani) scene.

Take a look:

Actors do everything that can be possible to make a movie look perfect from all angles. Apart from their dialogue delivery, their body transformation is one of the critical factors that inspires the young and rising actors.

