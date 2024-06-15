I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Lloyd and Guisarme’s battle in the last episode caused the entire river to go up in smoke. Fortunately for Lloyd, this revealed Guisarme’s weakness: he cannot use teleportation magic without coordinates. Exploiting this, Lloyd approaches the demon to analyze his magic, ultimately defeating him.

As Guisarme now uses his ultimate spell, fans can only brim with anticipation for the events of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12. Don’t miss the episode as it drops, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12: Release date and streaming details

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. For most fans worldwide, this translates to a daytime release on Monday, June 17, at around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Keep in mind that the exact release time varies by region and timezone.

The episode will air on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X in Japan after the specified release date. Internationally, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12 will be available for streaming after the release date on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot of I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12 will be titled Lloyd’s Answer and will likely entail Lloyd completely destroying Guisarme. Having fully understood the teleportation magic through Jade's will and techniques, Guisarme will likely stand no chance against him.

Guisarme’s desperate attack, the Mortal Dark Sphere, will also likely be easily countered with Lloyd’s overwhelming magical power. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 12 will feature a fierce magical battle and its devastating aftermath for the Lordost Domain. However, Albert and the rest of the Saloum Kingdom will likely help with reconstruction efforts.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 recap

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11 is titled Jade's Last Words. The episode begins with a flashback featuring Jade and the demon Guisarme. In this flashback, aware of his impending death, Jade boldly declares that Guisarme will lose.

Though Guisarme attempts to find out what he meant, he soon realizes that Jade is already dead. Taking possession of Jade's body, Guisarme sifts through his memories but finds no answers. He then turns to another demon and declares his intention to start a war, motivated by Jade's aversion to conflict.

In the present, Sylpha has successfully defeated the demon she was battling. She, along with Crow, Ren, Talia, and Galilea, pay their respects to the man who had been possessed by the demon. They are interrupted when the river nearby erupts, vaporizing and turning into steam in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11.

Moments before, Lloyd is still engaged in a fierce battle with Guisarme. He evades Guisarme's attacks while meticulously analyzing his fighting style. Lloyd aims to use his Spell-taker sword to decipher Guisarme's teleportation magic but struggles to get close enough. During the fight, Lloyd's large fire attack causes the river to vaporize, creating a thick steam.

Lloyd then realizes that the obscuring steam hinders Guisarme's teleportation magic. He cleverly uses mud dummies to confuse Guisarme. Guisarme, unable to distinguish the real Lloyd from the decoys, attacks furiously but is repeatedly fooled in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11.

Amidst this confusion, Lloyd uses a Qi technique to erase his presence and hide among the mud dolls. Lloyd eventually uses his Spell-taker sword to analyze Jade's magic, delving into the magical realm to understand it fully. After seeming to find something from Jade, he returns and dispels the mud dolls to confront Guisarme.

They then engage in a discussion about magic and humanity, after which Guisarme attempts to attack using Jade's teleportation. Lloyd anticipates his moves and counters with a devastating punch. Guisarme tries to flee as their battle continues, but Lloyd relentlessly pursues him in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11.

Lloyd's fascination with grimoires and magic books, which allows him to understand diverse perspectives, is then explained as the fight continues. Guisarme's efforts to regenerate are slowed, and Lloyd mocks him for being uninteresting.

Guisarme is clearly agitated by this in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 11. He then unleashes a powerful spell called the Mortal Dark Sphere, which draws in on all the atmospheric pressure in the area and turns it into a massive sphere.

