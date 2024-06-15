Shraddha Kapoor is a floral delight in red saree worth Rs.31,500 and it’s ideal for new brides

Shraddha Kapoor, loved by fans and Bollywood alike, doesn’t step out often publicly, but when she does, it’s always a delight for everyone. Recently, she surprised everyone with not just one but two stunning appearances. What caught our eye is her newfound love for floral outfits.

During one event, she rocked a stylish floral pantsuit, showing off her chic and trendy side. But she didn’t stop there. Yesterday, June 15th, at the teaser launch of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor appeared in a gorgeous red floral saree, exuding traditional charm. Let’s break down her latest look for you, which truly made her look like a Bollywood diva.

Shraddha Kapoor’s red saree look

Shraddha Kapoor recently turned heads in a stunning red saree from the Dhruvi Panchal label. Her exquisite saree showcased intricate floral kalamkari prints, adorning the organza fabric in vibrant hues of yellow, pink, and white throughout. The saree was adorned with elegant beaded tassel details on the edges.

She paired the saree with a matching red blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and broad straps that gave it a traditional yet contemporary look. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs. 31,500. The actress made a striking statement in the red saree, which is also ideal for newlywed brides seeking to make an impression.

The actress’ saree is a perfect choice for attending weddings, whether you are a guest or part of the bridal party. The vibrant and intricate designs definitely make it a standout choice.

Shraddha Kapoor’s accessories and glam

Shraddha Kapoor opted for accessories that beautifully complemented her saree and enhanced the traditional vibe. She chose a silver nose ring, golden earrings, and golden bangles.

For her makeup, the Ek Villain actress opted for bold eyes, complemented by a micro black bindi, adding a traditional touch to her look. She balanced her bold eyes with nude lipstick. Her brows were elegantly arched, framing her face, and her long hair cascaded down, finishing her look beautifully. Her makeup was reminiscent of her character from her film Stree.

Shraddha Kapoor always remains on top of her fashion game, enchanting the audience and quickly adopting fashion trends, leaving everyone amazed. Her choice to wear a red saree for this event once again cements her status as a fashion icon in the Indian fashion industry. More beautiful moments are yet to be seen as she continues promoting her film Stree 2.

