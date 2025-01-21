FIRST photo of Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin from Park Chan Wook's No Other Choice released after shoot wrap

Squid Game 2 fame Lee Byung Hun and Crash Landing on You's Son Ye Jin are set to be seen as spouses on-screen in the upcoming movie No Other Choice. Director Park Chan Wook is reportedly done with the filming of the thriller movie, on January 15th, after approximately five months of production. Following that, the production house of the drama dropped the first snapshot of the leads, increasing anticipation of the movie.

The photo, released by CJ ENM, features Lee Byung Hun and Son Ye Jin enjoying a dance outdoors, by a Bougainvillea tree with purple flowers. The entire setting looks dreamy and picturesque. The two of them, playing spouses in the movie, are seen to smile widely as they hold each other's hand. Both of them sport a shirt and shorts combo and Son Ye Jin pairs her outfit with heels.

Director Park Chan Wook expressed his feelings regarding the movie, saying "I started writing the script for this movie almost 17 years ago. I feel deeply emotional as I've finally finished filming the project I've wanted to make the most for so long," as reported by K-media. He also mentioned being dedicated to the final stages of production of the film and wants to make a film everybody will be proud of.

No Other Choice is based on the gripping novel The Ax by Donald Westlake. In it, Lee Byung Hun plays Man Soo, a man who struggles to provide for his family after losing his job, that he has been doing for 25 years. Desperate to find new employment, he takes on dangerous paths. Regarding his experience of reuniting with director Park Chan Wook after working together in Joint Security Area and Three, Monster, the actor expressed happiness. He said, "The memories of exchanging ideas with the director like old friends will stay with me."

Advertisement

Man Soo's wife, Mi Ri, played by Son Ye Jin is a key figure in his struggle for trying to sustain his family by finding ways of earning money. Regarding her work experience, the actress said, "As a fan of Park Chan Wook and Lee Byung Hun, it’s been an incredible experience to be part of this project." The film aptly portrays the fact that desperation can lead someone to go to any lengths. As per Son Ye Jin, "an amazing film is on its way."

ALSO READ: Lee Byung Hun-Son Ye Jin's No Other Choice, Lim YoonA-Ahn Bo Hyun's Pretty Crazy, and more: 3 CJ ENM movies to premiere in 2025