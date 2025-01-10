'Even Women would envy': When Son Ye Jin revealed SHOCKING first impression of now-husband Hyun Bin and caused laughter

Before Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin became the real-life 'Binjin' couple, they first met during The Negotiation. Although they played rival roles in that drama, their off-screen chemistry began sparking from the start only. Each of their interviews from that time proved how much they admired each other professionally, as well as just two individuals who would end up falling in love.

Back in 2018, during the press conference for their film The Negotiation, Son Ye Jin was asked about her first impression of Hyun Bin. At that time, the couple had yet to begin dating in real life, or at least that's what we know. However, they were still affectionate to each other.

Describing her first impression of her now husband, the actress said, "I thought that he was a male actor with smooth skin and healthy hair even women would envy." His honest yet candid answer drew laughter inside the hall. Hyun Bin even blushed a little and shyly replied, "Thank you."

The sweet interaction between them remains one of the best 'Binjin' moments ever.

The Crash Landing on You couple is truly a star-crossed lover. Just like their 2019 hit rom-com, their K-drama-like love story had a great beginning and ending. The two first officially met during their 2018 crime thriller The Negotiation. Although they played rival characters in a tense setting, off the screen, their playful interactions were captured by many. After they starred in Crash Landing on You, considered one of the greatest K-drama hits ever, the 'Binjin' ship officially started sailing.

Advertisement

Their chemistry in the drama was so organic that many believed they were 'more than just colleagues' in real life. That came true after it was confirmed in 2021 that they had been in a relationship since March 2020. A year later, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot and shortly welcomed their first child.

ALSO READ: POLL: Which songs BTS' J-Hope should include in first-ever solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE; Arson, On the Street, more