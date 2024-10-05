Lee Byung Hun-Son Ye Jin's No Other Choice, Lim YoonA-Ahn Bo Hyun's Pretty Crazy, and more: 3 CJ ENM movies to premiere in 2025

CJ ENM, the renowned South Korean entertainment production house, has unveiled its much-anticipated lineup of films set to premiere in 2025. Among the most buzzworthy are three projects that promise to deliver an exciting mix of thrilling suspense, romantic charm, and imaginative science fiction.

These films: No Other Choice, Pretty Crazy, and Bugonia, boast star-studded casts, intriguing plots, and internationally recognized directors, making them some of the most awaited releases of the year. Here’s a closer look at these three CJ ENM blockbusters.

1. No Other Choice

Genre: Thriller

Starring: Lee Byung Hun, Son Ye Jin, Park Hee Soon, Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, Cha Seung Won, Yoo Yeon Seok

Director: Park Chan Wook

No Other Choice is an upcoming South Korean thriller movie, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Park Chan Wook, and based on the gripping novel The Ax by Donald Westlake. The film centers around Man Soo, portrayed by Lee Byung Hun, a man whose world unravels when he loses his job of 25 years. Desperate to find new employment and provide for his family, Man Soo plunges into a tense and dangerous game where survival comes at the cost of morality.

Son Ye Jin co-stars as Mi Ri, Man Soo's supportive yet conflicted wife, while Park Hee Soon plays Choi Seon Chul, a key figure entangled in Man Soo's journey. Rounding out the stellar cast are Lee Sung Min, Yeom Hye Ran, Cha Seung Won, and Yoo Yeon Seok, who bring depth to this dark, suspense-filled narrative. With Park Chan Wook's mastery in crafting psychological tension, No Other Choice promises to be a gripping exploration of desperation, fear, and the lengths one will go to reclaim a sense of purpose.

2. Pretty Crazy

Genre: Romantic, comedy

Starring: Lim YoonA, Ahn Bo Hyun, Sung Dong Il, Joo Hyun Young

Director: Lee Sang Geun

Pretty Crazy, formerly titled 2 O'Clock Date, is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy directed by Lee Sang Geun. The film stars Girls' Generation’s Lim YoonA as Jeong Seon Ji, a charming woman with an unimaginable secret, and Ahn Bo Hyun as Gil Goo, her mysterious upstairs neighbor. The plot unfolds as these two neighbors, who live in the same building, meet during the quiet hours of 2 a.m. when everyone else is asleep, leading to an extraordinary and hilarious romance.

Take a look at the first teaser image here;

Lim YoonA’s Jeong Seon Ji is a lovely, quirky character whose life is full of surprises, while Ahn Bo Hyun's Gil Goo brings a mix of charm and humor to the story. The supporting cast includes Sung Dong Il as Jeong Seon Ji’s father, Joo Hyun Young as her energetic cousin, and Go Geon Han as Gil Goo’s loyal friend.

Scheduled for a 2025 release, Pretty Crazy promises a heartwarming mix of comedy, romance, and unexpected twists, making it a must-watch for fans.

3. Bugonia

Genre: Science, fiction, comedy

Starring: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Bugonia is an upcoming science fiction comedy directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons. The film, an English-language remake of the 2003 South Korean cult classic Save the Green Planet!, is set to hit U.S. theaters on November 7, 2025.

The plot follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a high-powered pharmaceutical CEO, played by Stone, believing she's an alien bent on destroying Earth. Jesse Plemons stars as Teddy, a quirky beekeeper at the heart of the bizarre scheme. With its unique mix of sci-fi, humor, and suspense, Bugonia is poised to offer a darkly comedic twist on paranoia and corporate intrigue

As anticipation builds for their release, these projects are sure to capture the attention of audiences both in South Korea and around the world.

