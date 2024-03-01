Choi Tae Joon and Kang Sung Yeon to make cameo appearances in upcoming episode of Ahn Bo Hyun’s Flex X Cop

Choi Tae Joon, the famed lead of So I Married an Anti-Fan is all set to make another cameo appearance with She Knows Everything’s Kang Sung Yeon in the upcoming episode of Ahn Bo Hyun’s Flex X Cop. In some newly released stills, the actors were shown in the middle of a new murder investigation with earnest expressions hinting at baffling circumstances.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s ongoing action-romance drama Flex X Cop is set to have a cameo appearance from actors Choi Tae Joon and Kang Sung Yeon. Flex X Cop tells the romantic story of a childish chaebol Jin Yi Soo, played by Ahn Bo Hyun, and a veteran detective of the Violent Crimes Department, Lee Gang Hyun played by Park Ji Hyun. The first episode was released on January 26, it airs every Friday and Saturday on SBS TV and is available for worldwide streaming on Disney+.

In Flex X Cop’s latest stills, it was revealed that Choi Tae Joon and Kang Sung Yeon will be appearing in the upcoming episode of the show. In the stills, a murder has taken place in the Gyeongseong area on the set of a film shoot. Lee Gang Hyuna and her cop team can be seen hard at work as they investigate the murder of the actress.

In one still, Choi Tae Joon can be seen in a classic ensemble wearing a trench coat and fedora. He has a look of intrigue standing alone in an old-fashioned hallway. On the other hand, we see Kang Sung Yeon glowing as ever in a vintage lace dress and her hair in a bun. Her elegance catches attention as her expression hints at some unanswered questions. The looming appearance by both actors has for sure intrigued the viewers for what the new episode holds set in a vintage backdrop with modern characters.

Know more about Choi Tae Joon and Kang Sung Yeon

Choi Tae Joon is a model and actor. He last gave a cameo in Cha Eun Woo’s Island and was last seen as a lead in So I Married an Anti-Fan and The Man’s Voice. He is married to the famous Korean actress Park Shin Hye. Kang Sung Yeon is a Korean actress who rose to fame with her role in the movie King and The Clown. She was last seen in the MBC mini-series, She Knows Everything where she played the female lead of Lee Koong Bok.

