Flex X Cop actor Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency issues important notice regarding his first fan meeting; Read

Ahn Bo Hyun, known for many hit K-dramas is currently scheduled to hold his first fan meeting in multiple cities across Asia including Seoul and Hong Kong. Regarding this upcoming event, his agency has now issued an important notice for fans.

Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency issues important awareness notice regarding his Asia Tour Fan meet

Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment took to their Instagram handle to share an awareness message about the tickets for his upcoming fan meeting. The agency mentioned, “ There are currently cases of people impersonating us online and demanding for money in an illegal way. Please be aware that the tickets will not be sold by any third party other than the official ticketing site (inter park sites)”.

Read the full message below shared by Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency

Ahn Bo Hyun to hold his first fan meeting since debut

The Flex X Cop actor Ahn Bo Hyun is holding his first fan meeting in a few cities in Asia including Seoul and Hong Kong. On March 23, the first schedule of his Asia Tour Fan Meeting will be held at the Shinan Card SOL Pay Square in Seoul. His second fan meet tour will be held in China on April 13.

Through his agency, the My Name actor had earlier conveyed his gratitude stating that this upcoming event holds great importance for him since this is his first fan meeting since his debut. He also hopes to express his gratefulness towards the fans who supported him. According to FN Entertainment, Ahn Bo Hyun is actively preparing for this upcoming fan meet.

Ahn Bo Hyun's journey in Korean television industry

The villain-turned-lead Ahn Bo Hyun had a very interesting journey in the realm of the Korean television industry. Initially starting as a fashion model, he made his acting debut in 2014. Shortly after appearing in many popular K-dramas including Descendents of the Sun, Her Private Life, and Dokgo Rewind. He made a breakthrough with his antagonist role in the hit K-drama Itaewon Class, starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi. Ahn Bo Hyun continued the steak of success with dramas like My Name, Yumi’s Cells, See You In My 19th Life, and more.

Currently, he is garnering significant attention for his role in the ongoing SBS drama Flex X Cop. He plays the male lead, Jin Isoo, a third-generation son of a chaebol family, who becomes a detective and likes to chase criminals with his brain power and connections.

Meanwhile, ever since the fan meet was announced, fans and followers of the talented actor have been looking forward to witnessing a different side of Ahn Bo Hyun.

