Former SECRET member Song Ji Eun and YouTuber Park We hold dreamy marriage ceremony hosted by Jun Hyun Moo

Former SECRET member Song Ji Eun and YouTuber Park We have officially tied the knot, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives together. On October 9, the couple held a private wedding ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul, which was hosted by the charismatic TV personality, Jun Hyun Moo. The intimate gathering featured heartfelt moments, including a congratulatory performance by renowned singer Insooni, creating a memorable atmosphere filled with love and joy.

Guests shared stunning photos of the outdoor wedding, which took place against a breathtaking sunset backdrop. Ji Eun looked radiant in her elegant white dress, embodying the essence of a fairy-tale bride, while Park We exuded charm in his dapper tuxedo. In an emotional moment during the ceremony, Park We expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you, Heavenly Father. The reason I didn’t lose hope when I was diagnosed with complete paralysis 10 years ago was because of Your presence. Thank You for gifting me, my lifelong partner. In front of God and all the people I love, I vow to love Your daughter, Song Ji Eun, for life.”

Here’s a glimpse into the heartwarming wedding;

Earlier in August, in the lead-up to their wedding, Ji Eun shared enchanting snapshots on Instagram, where the couple radiated happiness. Her heartfelt caption reflected the journey they had taken together, stating, “As I take each step toward the starting line of my journey with the person who has been my greatest certainty in life, love has healed and completed many things along the way. Now, we hope to become a small church that shares and passes on the love we’ve received. Please add your warm congratulations to our first step.”

Their relationship has captivated fans, particularly through Park We's YouTube channel, WERACLE, which chronicles their wedding preparations and shares messages of hope for those with disabilities. Park We, son of director Park Chan Hong, has an inspiring story of resilience; after suffering a life-altering injury in 2014 that resulted in full-body paralysis, he has become a beacon of hope for many, demonstrating strength and determination in overcoming adversity.

Since revealing their relationship in December 2023, Ji Eun and Park We have garnered immense support from fans, who celebrated their love and the beautiful future that lies ahead for the couple.

