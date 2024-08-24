My Sweet Romance actress Song Ji Eun and husband Park We are beaming with joy in sun-kissed pre-wedding PICS

Song Ji Eun, the beloved singer, dancer and actress known for her roles in dramas like My Secret Romance and Melting Me Softly, is preparing to embark on a new chapter in her life with her soon-to-be husband, YouTuber Park We. The couple recently shared a series of breathtaking pre-wedding photos, capturing the pure joy and love they share as they approach their big day this fall.

On August 23, Song Ji Eun took to Instagram to unveil these enchanting snapshots, where the couple can be seen beaming with happiness. The pictures perfectly encapsulate the deep bond between the two, radiating warmth and affection. Song Ji Eun’s caption alongside the photos was heartfelt and poetic, as she reflected on the love that has brought them to this moment. “As I take each step toward the starting line of my journey with the person who has been my greatest certainty in life, love has healed and completed many things along the way. Now, we hope to become a small church that shares and passes on the love we’ve received. Please add your warm congratulations to our first step,” she wrote.

Take a look at the photos here;

Their journey together has been closely followed by fans, especially through Park We’s YouTube channel, WERACLE, where the couple has been sharing glimpses of their wedding preparations. The channel, which Park We uses to spread hope and raise awareness about people with disabilities, has garnered a supportive community of fans who have showered the couple with well-wishes and encouragement as they prepare for their wedding.

Meanwhile, Park We’s story is one of resilience and strength. As the son of director Park Chan Hong, known for his work on dramas like Don’t Look Back: The Legend of Orpheus and Beautiful World, Park We faced a life-altering challenge in 2014 when he fell from a 10-foot building, resulting in significant spinal damage and a diagnosis of full-body paralysis. Despite the tremendous obstacles, Park We’s determination and positive outlook have enabled him to make a partial recovery. His journey of overcoming adversity and his efforts to inspire others through WERACLE have made him a beacon of hope for many.

As Song Ji Eun and Park We prepare to say “I do,” they do so with the love and support of fans worldwide.

