Jun Hyun Moo and fromis_9's Jiwon land in dating rumors after being SPOTTED together at 2NE1's concert; Pledis Ent responds

fromis_9 member Park Jiwon, via her label, PLEDIS Entertainment, has officially denied rumors of a romantic relationship with TV personality Jun Hyun Moo following their appearance together at 2NE1's Welcome Back in Seoul concert. Jiwon’s managing agency, PLEDIS Entertainment, issued a statement on October 7, addressing the speculation, clarifying, “It is true that Jiwon attended the 2NE1 concert with Jun Hyun Moo. They share the same English teacher, which is why they went together. The two are close, but they are not dating.”

The dating rumors surrounding the two sparked after the two were spotted together at the 2NE1 concert held at the Olympic Hall in Seoul on October 5. Reports by TenAsia highlighted that the pair enjoyed the event side by side, sitting next to SHINee’s Key. Jun Hyun Moo reportedly introduced Jiwon to SHINee's Key, and at one point during a dance challenge at the concert, Jiwon was briefly shown on camera. However, Jun Hyun Moo swiftly shifted the attention to himself by performing his iconic Dori Dori Techno Dance.

The duo was also reportedly seen leaving the venue together after the concert, further fueling speculation of a relationship. However, PLEDIS Entertainment was quick to quash the rumors, explaining that their connection stems from a mutual educational interest rather than a romantic involvement. The agency's firm response aimed to end the growing speculation about the nature of their relationship.

Interestingly, Jun Hyun Moo had shared photos from the concert on his social media, but conspicuously omitted Jiwon, despite her being seated next to him. The only individual visible in the images was SHINee’s Key, with a woman in white, assumed to be Jiwon, partially visible in the background.

Jun Hyun Moo, a well-known figure in South Korean entertainment, is active on several television programs, including I Live Alone and The Boss Has Donkey Ears. Meanwhile, Jiwon has recently been busy promoting fromis_9’s third single, Supersonic, which has reached a career high, entering Melon’s Top 10 chart.

Here’s the post shared by Jun Hyun Moo;

Despite the rumors, both sides have firmly stated that their relationship is one of friendship, putting an end to speculation.

