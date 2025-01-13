GFRIEND celebrates 10 years of their journey through flashbacks in Season of Memories comeback music video; Watch

GFRIEND returned with their first music in 4 years. The girl group recently reunited to celebrate 10 years of their journey in K-pop through a new single album Season of Memories. They have unveiled a vibrant music video, evoking nostalgia among the fans.

On January 13, GFRIEND released the MV for Season of Memories. The group's fans have been waiting for this moment ever since. Through the music video, the members took a trip down memory lane, revisiting the special moments of their journey so far. The MV began with an imaginary train ride. As the members changed compartments, they entered a new world filled with memories. The shots have been taken carefully to narrate a beautiful story. The video also featured many flashback moments of their career, making fans emotional.

The funky melody and great dynamic created an infectious energetic beat, while a slightly melancholic tune brought tears to the eyes of fans. Season of Memories was composed with ample high notes and the singers attained them successfully, proving their powerful vocals.

Although this new music video is definitely not their highest budget production, it is sure one of the best songs by GFRIEND. So far, the group hasn't shared any new plan to continue their journey since the contract expiration in 2021. So, this reunion song will carry the memories of their career from now on.

Watch the music video for Season of Memories here:

In 2021, GFRIEND concluded their journey with Source Music with their final song MAGO. At that time, it was announced that the girl group had disbanded. However, recently, the members affirmed that they are still part of GFRIEND. The group hasn't disbanded but merely terminated their contracts with the agency.

They are now set to reunite on stage after a long time for their Season of Memories special concerts in Seoul.

