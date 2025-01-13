‘J-Hope effect’: HYBE stocks surge by 7.2 percent following BTS member’s new music and solo world tour announcements

2025 is an important year for the K-pop industry. From BTS to BLACKPINK, many leading groups are set to make their highly-anticipated comebacks this year. In addition, BTS member J-Hope is also set to release new music in March followed by an exciting solo world tour.

These activities and news are creating a huge impact on the stock market in South Korea. As per a report by Billboard, HYBE stocks have achieved the best closing price since November 20, 2024. Following the news of J-Hope's upcoming world tour, the stock price surged 7.2 percent, translating into 215,500 KRW.

ARMYs can't help but thank the BTS member for constantly contributing to Korea's rising economy. On X, fans are trending the 'J-Hope effect' keyword, proving their loyalty to the rapper.

Meanwhile, recently J-Hope announced his first-ever solo world tour HOPE ON THE STAGE. He will commence the tour with three electrifying concerts in Seoul on February 28, March 1, and 2.

Following that, he will hit the road, making stops in many cities across Asia, the US, and Latin America. For the US leg of his tour, he will kickstart with a concert in Brooklyn on March 13 and 14, followed by a Chicago stop on March 17 and 18, San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and April 1. His final US concerts will be in LA on April 4 and 6.

On March 22 and 23, he will visit Mexico City, returning to Asia to perform in Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Saitama, Osaka, and Bangkok.

Aside from his world tour, J-Hope is also expected to release new music in March. This will mark his first music since HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 arrived back in early 2024. Followed by his solo activities, the rapper will reunite with his bandmates for a BTS comeback.

