Girl's Day's Hyeri and Park Se Wan's Victory to be screened at 25th San Diego Asian Film Festival; Know details

The San Diego Asian Film Festival (SDAFF) is gearing up for its 25th edition, returning to celebrate Asian American and international cinema from November 7 to 16. This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of over 170 films, showcasing diverse voices and stories that resonate across cultures. Among the standout films featured is Victory, a heartfelt drama that captures the spirit of youth and friendship, starring Girl's Day's Hyeri and Park Se Wan.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of 1999, Victory follows the journey of the Geoje Commercial High School cheerleading team, known as the Millennium Girls. The film focuses on the passionate friendship between Pil Sun (Hyeri) and Mi Na (Park Se Wan), who rally their fellow team members; each with their unique personalities, to chase their dreams of dancing and cheerleading. Their determination and camaraderie shine through in a story that speaks to anyone who has ever experienced the ups and downs of adolescence.

Fans and festival-goers will have the chance to watch Victory on November 9 at 5:45 p.m. PST at the Edwards Mira Mesa Theatre in San Diego. This screening promises to be a highlight of the festival, as it not only shows the talents of its young cast but also highlights themes of empowerment and friendship that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Tickets for the festival are affordably priced, ensuring accessibility for everyone. An all-access pass is available for non-members at 110 USD and for members at 75 USD. For general admission, tickets are priced at 15 USD for non-members, 12 USD for members, and 13 USD for students and seniors. Group tickets are also available at a rate of 12 USD, making it a perfect outing for friends and family.

As SDAFF celebrates its 25th anniversary, it continues to be a vital platform for Asian filmmakers and stories, fostering dialogue and cultural exchange through the art of cinema. Don’t miss the chance to witness Victory and other incredible films that highlight the rich tapestry of Asian narratives, all while celebrating the vibrant film community in San Diego. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and prepare for an inspiring cinematic experience at SDAFF!

