YoonA of the legendary K-pop group Girls’ Generation is under the spotlight not because of any upcoming projects but for her real estate investment decisions. The artist has reportedly made millions from a single business decision that has left everyone impressed. It goes on to prove that the actress is not just talented but also intelligent with finances.

Girls' Generation's YoonA's net worth increases significantly

On June 13, 2024, a South Korean media outlet, News1, reported that YoonA had significantly increased her net worth through real estate investments with a building she purchased in 2018 in Gangnam. The property is located near Dosan Daero and was completed in 2014.

With two basement floors and four floors above ground, the actor bought it under her own name for 10 billion KRW ( 7.27 million USD approx.), investing around 4 billion KRW ( 2.91 million USD approx.) of her own money, excluding loans.

In June 2023, the building's land was sold at 172 million KRW ( 125,000 USD) per pyeong. The land area has a total of 141 pyeong which brings the estimated market price to 24.3 billion KRW (17.7 million USD). However, an industry insider estimates the actual market value of the building to be around 25 billion KRW (about 18.2 million USD).

More Girls' Generation's YoonA

YoonA made her debut as a K-pop idol with the girl group Girls’ Generation alongside Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Formed under SM Entertainment, the group is considered one of the frontrunners for spreading the Korean Wave. Some of their popular songs include Gee, Genie, Oh Devil Run and more.

Advertisement

YoonA further started to venture into acting and appeared in various shows such as Love Rain, Prime Minister & I, The K2, The King in Love, Hush, Big Mouth, and King the Land. Her film work includes Confidential Assignment, Exit, Confidential Assignment 2: International, and more. Recently she worked in the K-drama King the Land in the lead role alongside Lee Junho and gained immense popularity from fans.

ALSO READ: Sungwoon reveals he went to see off BTS' Jimin for military enlistment but missed the farewell