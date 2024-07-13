Sungwoon and BTS’ Jimin have been friends for a very long time and their interactions have warmed the fans’ hearts many times. Naturally, it was expected of the artist to see off Jimin during his military enlistment day. However, he could not meet the singer and was sent away from the venue instead.

Sungwoon reveals he went to see Jimin on his enlistment day

On July 12, 2024, Sungwoon made a guest appearance on the show titled D&E Hey, Come Here, hosted by Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and Donghae. The hosts were asking many questions to the artist and they were conversing about various aspects of his career. During the entertainment discussions, Sungwoon was asked about Jimin and if he went to see of the BTS member during his enlistment day.

Sungwoon mentioned that he was present on the day Jimin entered the military but couldn't give him a proper farewell. He arrived at the location five minutes late, and despite many requests, the drill instructor did not allow him to enter.

However, the close friends have remained in contact and often talk about their daily lives. Additionally, Sungwoon revealed that Jimin was jealous of him because he was still a civilian, as life inside the military was quite tough.

More about BTS' Jimin

Jimin enlisted in the military on December 13, 2024, along with his teammate Jungkook. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and continue his activities as a K-pop idol. The artist started his career with his debut in BTS in 2013, along with Jin, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, V, and Suga. Currently, all the members are enlisted in the military and make a full group comeback after their discharge.

On June 2, 2024, it was reported that BTS’ Jimin was named the Special Warrior or Special Grade Soldier at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC). Not only did he receive the Special Warrior rank, but he was also the best rookie in the Fifth Division, ranking first and receiving an early promotion.

In 2023, the artist made his solo debut with the album titled Face, along with the title track Like Crazy, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to do so. Set Me Free Pt. 2 served as the pre-release single for the record. Moreover, he is also set to release is second solo album MUSE on July 19, 2024.

