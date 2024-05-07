Internet believes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan would have been apt for Taha’s Tajdar, Sharmin’s Alamzeb’s roles in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his impeccable storytelling skills, larger-than-life sets, grand customers, and on-point casting. With his OTT debut with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, he became the talk of the town, yet again.

However, some people online think that he should have considered casting Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan for the role of Tajdar and Alamzeb. Read on!

Netizens say Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan should have been cast in Heeramandi instead of THESE actors

In his big-budget, magnum opus web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought together some immensely talented actors together. Among them were youngsters Taha Shah Badussha and Sharmin Segal who romanced each other as Alamzeb and Tajdar Baloch.

However, the internet thinks that Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan should have been more apt to play these roles in the eight-part series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user shared a picture of Fawad and Mahira together and opined, “the tajdar and alamzeb we deserved in heeramandi.”

Take a look:

According to a fourth user, Mahira could have been apt to play Aditi Rao Hydari’s character Bibbojaan. “But I see her as Bibojan. And Sajal Ali as Alamzeb,” penned the user. One user highlighted, "And the fact that the characters are supposed to be in their early twenties...??"

Take a look:

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted to casting Fawad Khan, and Mahira Khan in Heermandi

During the special screening of the show in Los Angeles, Sanjay Leela Bhansali admitted that he once considered casting Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in the multi-starrer show which was earlier conceived as a film.

While interacting with Lily Singh, he said, “I had multiple castings in my mind, the idea has been there for 18 years. I thought about Rekha ji and then Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. It was a film back then. I then also thought about Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress, and Imran Abbas and Fawad Khan were also in my mind at one point in time. But I ended up with this ensemble cast.”

The series was released on Netflix on May 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Did you know Heeramandi’s Mallikajaan Manisha Koirala watched Peaky Blinders to adapt Cillian Murphy’s cold gaze?