BTS' V sparks speculation about potential A24 movie debut with recent social media activity; DEETS inside

BTS’ V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and yet remains one of the most talked about K-pop idols in the industry. Recently, the artist was seen liking several pictures on the social media platform Instagram, inciting rumors. He liked several pictures of the production company A24’s upcoming movies, which has led to the rise of speculation among fans.

On November 11, 2024, BTS’ V was seen liking teasers of upcoming movies Queer starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey, Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East; and The Legend of Ochi, starring Finn Wolfhard. The three films are produced by the production company A24, which is known for creating acclaimed projects. However, due to the sudden social media activity by the K-pop idol, fans are wondering if he will be starring in any of the movies.

Moreover, Taehyung’s (BTS’ V) previous mysterious Instagram posts also indicated that he is linked to some special project. Theories have been spreading around on the internet that the artist posted behind-the-scenes images from the movie set. Although nothing has been confirmed by V or the production company, it has certainly excited the fans.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

