Good Boy First Look: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Heo Sung Tae and more reveal their sportsperson selves in new clip; watch

Good Boy is an upcoming K-drama starring Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Heo Sung Tae and more. The first look at the cast ensemble has finally been released through a short snippet where the cast members are sending best wishes to the South Korean team for the Paris Olympics.

On August 2, 2024, the production team of the upcoming K-drama titled Good Boy has finally released the first clip featuring the cast members. In the shot snippet, popular actor Park Bo Gum along with co-stars Kim So Hyun, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Sang Yi and Tae Won Seok appeared in the video.

The actors were seen wearing the Korean national team uniform, which is their new look as sportsperson in the series. Each actor has successfully embodied their role effortlessly, creating further anticipation among fans.

Furthermore, the cast members also sent all the luck and best wishes to the South Korean athletes, who are participating in the ongoing Olympic Games held in Paris. The sweet interaction between the reel Olympic team and the real is winning hearts all over.

Good Boy follows the story of international medalists who choose to become police officers through special Olympic recruitment. Trading their medals for police IDs, they now face a slew of immoral and corrupt individuals. This K-drama introduces the Olympic Avengers, a specialized team focused on violent crimes and injustices, leveraging their athletic skills to tackle the toughest cases.

Directed by Shim Na Yeon and written by Lee Dae II, the cast of the show includes Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Heo Sung Tae, Lee Sang Yi, Tae Won Seok, Oh Jung Se, Park Ji Hoon, and more. The premiere date of the show will be announced soon. It is being helmed by the South Korean network JTBC and will consist of a total of 16 episodes.

