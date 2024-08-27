Good Partner's Jang Na Ra and Kim Jun Han's 20-year-old connection grabs attention: Know where they met before

Jang Na Ra and Kim Jun Han rake on the lead roles in the law drama Good Partner along with Nam Ji Hyun and P.O. While the actors are showcasing their brilliant on-screen chemistry as lawyers who work together, Jang Na Ra and Kim Jun Han's connection goes way before the drama. The two actually performed together on stage as Jang Na Ra sang and Kim Jun Han took the drums.

Earlier this August, SBS uploaded a video on their social media which was a throwback clip of Jang Na Ra and Kim Jun Han performing together back in 2004. Jang Na Ra was singing her song I An a Woman Too while Kim Jun Han was playing the drums at the back. The actors have known each other for the past 20 years. See the clip below.

In Good Partner, Jang Na Ra plays the role of Cha Eun Kyung, who is a veteran divorce lawyer. Though a seasoned lawyer herself, she herself deals with the pain of ongoing divorce. Kim Jun Han appears in the role of Jung Woo Jin, who leads this divorce lawyers' team. He is a kind and logical person who maintains the balance of the team.

Kim Ga Ram has directed the project. She has previously created works like Nevertheless, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Vampire Detective, and more. Choi Yoo Na has written the script for Good Partner.

The story is about a veteran divorce lawyer and a rookie lawyer working together. Cha Eun Kyung is the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Han Yu Ri is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

