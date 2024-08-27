Seoul Busters trailer: Elite captain Kim Dong Wook discovers Park Ji Wan, Park Se Wan's unique charms; Watch

Seoul Busters is a much-awaited crime comedy series which will be premiering in September 2024. Anticipation runs high as the incredible cast comes together for this exciting and refreshing story. The drama revolves around a good-looking and smart man who is the chief of a violent crime unit but his squad is one of the lowest-ranked.

On August 27, Disney+ dropped the trailer for their upcoming drama Seoul Busters. The trailer reveals that a professor decides to change the course of his life completely when he joins as the captain of one of the lowest-ranking police squads. His team members have their unique charms but their talents and skills are of no use when it comes to solving crimes. While all the members bring something new to the table, they have to work together to catch the culprits.

Watch the trailer below.

Seoul Busters is scheduled to release on September 11 and will be streaming on Disney+. Episodes will be aired every Wednesday and Thursday.

Kim Dong Wook, Park Se Wan, Park Ji Hwan, Seo Hyun Woo, and Lee Seung Woo will be leading the upcoming crime comedy. The project has been directed by An Jeong Yeon. Potato Star 2013QR3 and Smashing on Your Back writers Lee Young Chul and Lee Gwang Jae are the scriptwriters.

Kim Dong Wook will be playing the role of Dongbang Yoo Bin, who has been appointed the new head of Songwon Police Station’s Homicide Squad Unit 2, which is the lowest-ranking team.

The drama tells the story of a professor who works outside of South Korea who is smart and attractive. He is offered a job as a professor at a foreign university but to everyone's surprise, he decides to work for the Violent Crimes Unit 2 at Songwon Police Station in South Korea. It is one of the lowest-ranked squads in terms of arrest rates. The team decides to become the best squad.

