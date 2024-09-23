GOT7's BamBam speaks out against negativity by X user after support for fellow member Youngjae; wows to change

BamBam deleted a tweet in which he spoke up against Netizens who negatively responded to his support for fellow GOT7 member Youngjae. The rapper apologized for his tweet and promised to be back on the platform with positive feelings.

BamBam will also perform in India. He has been confirmed to be a part of the K-Town Festival lineup which will be held on December 14 at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

On September 23, GOT7's BamBam deleted a post in which he criticized Netizens who asked him to not talk about GOT7 and focus on his solo career. The rapper had shown his support for fellow member Youngjae's solo concert on Instagram. For showing this support, a few 'fans' asked him to detach from GOT7. BamBAm took to X and tweeted, 'X is full of shit now fr... Don't really want to come here no more'

Later, BamBam deleted this tweet and apologized. He announced that he'll be taking a temporary break from the platform and will return with positive feelings.

BamBam is the Thai member of the popular group GOT7. The singer and rapper made his debut in 2014 as a member of the group. After parting ways with JYP in 2021, he signed his contract with ABYSS COMPANY and is currently focusing on his solo career.

GOT7 is a popular South Korean boy group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2014. They made their debut with their first extended playlist Got It?. The group consists of seven members including Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. The group is known for their diverse music styles, energetic performances, and charisma.

GOT7 quickly gained popularity with hits like Just Right, If You Do, and Hard Carry. Their music blends hip-hop, R&B, and pop, combined with intricate choreographies which have helped them build a global fanbase. In 2021, the members parted ways with JYP Entertainment but remain active in both solo and group projects.

