BTS, TXT, NewJeans’ label launches unified online portal for reporting defamatory posts, copyright infringements, and more

HYBE, a popular entertainment agency, that houses top K-pop groups like BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, and more has launched a new portal. Fans can now report the violations of the artists’ rights through this unified online website.

On September 23, HYBE announced an integrated online portal for reporting violations of artists' rights, to safeguard their rights and well-being. “The portal is designed to help fans report defamatory posts and copyright infringements, and will allow for faster and more systematic responses”, the agency emphasized in their statement.

Previously, HYBE subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC, which houses BTS and TXT, had a hotline email for such reports. Now this website will replace the existing legal response hotline. “We have integrated all artists’ reporting channels into one unified system”, the agency stated.

Check out the online portal here:

In addition, in their statement, HYBE reiterated, “We will continue to take regular legal action against malicious posts and copyright infringements through our real-time internal monitoring system and reports from fans.”

The agency further mentioned such cases will be prosecuted without leniency, regardless of the circumstances. “We deeply appreciate your unwavering love and support for our artists. Please do not hesitate to submit your reports through our online portal”, HYBE encouraged fans to lend a hand, stating that the protection of their artists’ rights is the company’s top-most priority.

Check out HYBE's Weverse announcement here:

HYBE is a multi-label entertainment agency that houses many top K-pop artists. Its subsidiary BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly BIGHIT Entertainment) is the brain behind BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, while ADOR and Source Music manage NewJeans and LE SSERAFIM respectively.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, PLEDIS Entertainment, another subsidiary is known as the agency of SEVENTEEN, and KOZ Entertainment manages BOYNEXTDOOR. Last but not least, BELIFT LAB is the brain behind ENHYPEN and ILLIT.

Apart from these top K-pop groups, HYBE’s labels manage many soloists like Zico, Lee Hyun, Baekho, Bumzu, and more. The company also has subsidiaries in other countries including HYBE America, HYBE Japan, and HYBE Latin America.

Under their international label, the agency recently launched a global girl group named KATSEYE.

ALSO READ: EXO’s Chen announces four stops for 2024 solo fan-con tour Beyond the DOOR; to visit Taipei, Bangkok, and more