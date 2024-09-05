Gyeongseong Creature 2 stills: Park So Hoon and Han So Hee gear up to unravel monster's secret in modern-day Seoul

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is all geared up for its release this September. The Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee starrer has been garnering attention as the latest season will unravel new secrets from the past and combine them with the present. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and crew comes together for this project.

On September 5, Netflix dropped new stills from their upcoming series Gyeongseong Creature Season 2. Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and Lee Mu Saeng, who were the leads in Season 1 which was set in 1945 return to modern times with the same yet different aura. See the stills below.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 27.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 has been directed by Jung Dong Yoon. He is also known for hits like It's Okay Not to Be Okay, Hot Stove League and more. Kang Eun Kyun wrote the script for the series. She has also written for popular projects like the Doctor Romantic series and Where the Stars Land.

The latest season is based in modern-day Seoul after the happenings of 1945. The story will continue in modern times against the backdrop of the monstrous creature, which is born out of human greed. Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee's characters return for Season 2 but in new avatars.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 was set in 1945 colonial South Korea when it was under Japanese rule. Jang Tae Sang is a rich man and is considered a well-rounded person, who is smart and considered a reliable source of information. Yoon Chae Ok is renowned in her field of finding missing people. In a search for her mother, Yoon Chae Ok crosses paths with Jang Tae Sang. They soon discover a horrible creature in the hospital of doom.

