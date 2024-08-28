Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee and more travel to Seoul 2024 in FIRST teaser, posters of Gyeongseong Creature season 2; series sets premiere date

The upcoming season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature has announced its premiere date with a new teaser and posters. Set against the dark backdrop of Spring 1945, season 1 followed an entrepreneur and a detective battling for survival against a monster born from human greed. In season 2, the story picks up in 2024 Seoul, where Yoon Chae Ok (played by Han So Hee), who survived the events of Gyeongseong, encounters Ho Jae, a character who bears a striking resemblance to Jang Tae Sang (played by Park Seo Joon).

The first posters for season 2 reveal characters who have traveled from 1945 to 2024. One poster highlights Ho Jae (Park Seo Joon), who bears a striking resemblance to Tae Sang, the head of Gyeongseong’s top pawnshop, Geumokdang. This resemblance sparks intrigue about Ho Jae’s true identity and the reason behind his uncanny similarity to Tae Sang.

A new poster featuring Chae Ok (Han So Hee) in modern Seoul, set after the Gyeongseong era, prompts curiosity about her survival after swallowing Najin (a parasitic worm species) in the season 1 finale and what she has endured since. The introduction of new characters, Captain Kuroko (played by Lee Moo Saeng) and Seung Jo (played by Bae Hyeon Seong), add to the excitement for the expanded storyline in season 2.

Captain Kuroko leads an elite team known as the Kurokos, operating under secret orders and crafting covert plans in a lab with restricted access. Seung Jo, on the other hand, pursues Ho Jae and Chae Ok, driving the mysterious events forward and adding high-stakes action to the unfolding drama.

The new trailer begins with Chae Ok waking up with fragmented memories after swallowing Najin. In the vastly changed Seoul of 2024, compared to the 1945 Gyeongseong she once knew, Chae Ok encounters Ho Jae, who resembles Tae Sang. Despite calling him “Master Jang” with a hopeful look, Chae Ok's hopes are dashed when Ho Jae responds, “My name is Jang Ho Jae.”

Under Captain Kuroko’s command, suspicious experiments continue without pause, while Chae Ok’s line, “So it’s not over, then? This hell,” suggests the return of old nightmares. Meanwhile, Seung Jo, with his superhuman ability to control tentacles, and the shadowy Kuroko group pursue Tae Sang and Chae Ok, delivering intense action and ensuring a thrilling experience.

The phrase “The weight of karma, a fight to end it all” and images of characters fiercely battling across time heighten curiosity about how their connections, conflicts, and destinies will be resolved from Gyeongseong to Seoul. Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 is set to premiere on September 27 on Netflix.

