Box Office: Analyzing the past hits and misses of Sikandar director AR Murugadoss

The latest mass action entertainer Sikandar directed by A.R. Murugadoss released very recently on the occasion of Eid. The film features Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Though it's been just a week since the film was released, it is already suffering at the box office because of a highly negative reception generated among the audience.

To date, Sikandar has highly underperformed at the box office and is eyeing to hit Rs 100 crore India nett soon. As Sikandar runs in theatres, let’s analyze director A.R. Murugadoss’ films from the recent past and their box office performances:

1. Darbar

The last big release of A.R. Murugadoss was Darbar starring Thalaiva Rajinikanth. It was released in 2020 with extraordinary hype but faced heavy losses due to a mixed-to-negative reception along with the high costs attached to the film. It also starred Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara among the leads. Darbar grossed Rs 210 crores worldwide at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

2. Sarkar

The popular political action thriller starring Thalapathy Vijay was released in 2018. This A.R. Murugadoss' film was received with a huge hype by the audience. Post its release, the film did get mixed reviews from the audience but became a hit over its lifetime run. The film grossed over Rs 260 crores worldwide at the box office.

3. Spyder

Mahesh Babu’s action thriller Spyder was released in 2017. The film was directed by A.R. Murugadoss and also starred S.J. Suryah and Rakul Preet Singh among the leads. The film carried a huge hype before its release but achieved a disastrous verdict at the box office with a worldwide gross of Rs 93 crores, owing to the negative reception for the film.

4. Akira

Akira, the 2016 action thriller was a female-centric film starring Sonakshi Sinha, Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap as the leads. It was the last Hindi movie by A.R. Murugadoss and also his last female-centric film. The film failed at the box office due to its mixed perception among the audience and ended up grossing nearly Rs 44 crores worldwide.

A.R. Murugadoss Upcoming Movie

After Sikandar, A.R. Murugadoss is scheduled to be released later in 2025. This upcoming Tamil action entertainer stars Sivakarthikeyan, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

