Love in the Big City trailer: Carefree Kim Go Eun and anti-social Noh Sang Hyun have perfect sweet-sour chemistry as roommates

Love in the Big City is an upcoming romance comedy film based on a book which talks about romance and love in modern times. Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun take on the main roles in the film. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast and crew come together for this project.

On September 5, Plusm Entertainment dropped the trailer for their upcoming film Love in the Big City. The trailer shows the difference in the personalities of the main characters played by Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun. While Kim Go Eun plays the careless and bold Jae Hee, Noh Sang Hyun appears as Heung Soo who distanced himself from society.

Watch the trailer below.

Love in the Big City is set to hit the South Korean theatres on October 2. Prior to that, the film will be premiering at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13.

Love in the Big City is written by Park Sang Young, and the novel has been nominated for the Booker Prize and the International Dublin Literary Prize. The story is not only loved by domestic fans but is enjoyed overseas as well. The writer is also involved with the script of the film.

The movie has been directed by Lee Eon Hee who is also known for The Killer's Shopping List and Missing.

The story revolves around a young gay man in Korea. He befriends Jae Hee, a fellow French major who will be played by Kim Go Eun. The two share their love life with each other and eventually move in together. When Jae Hee gets married, the man feels a sense of loss. The character of Heung Soo will be played by Noh Sang Hyun. The book jumps back and forth in time as it lays out the life of the unnamed protagonist. The novel deals with many sedative topics like love, HIV and heartbreak.

