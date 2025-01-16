Han Suk Kyu offered lead role in comedy drama Shin CEO Project; set to reunite with Deep Rooted Tree director

Han Suk Kyu is now gearing up for his next big role. As per the latest reports, the veteran actor has been offered the lead character in the upcoming comedy drama Shin CEO project. If he accepts the offer, fans will be able to see his refreshing comical charm. The work is being helmed by the director of Deep Rooted Tree.

On January 16, a K-media outlet reported that Han Suk Kyu had received a casting offer for the lead role in the Shin CEO Project. He is currently positively reviewing the offer.

He will embody the main character CEO Shin, who runs a fried chicken restaurant in a small locality. He is known for mediating disputes for people who are in a difficult situation with a 0% chance of recovering. Han Suk Kyu, known for his versatile roles, is expected to show his more fun side in this upcoming comedy drama.

Meanwhile, the work is being helmed by director Shin Kyeong Soo. The Doubt actor previously worked with him in Deep Rooted Tree and Secret Door. The screenplay has been penned by writer Ban Ki Ri. She is best known for Missing" The Other Side and Dr. Frost. Shin CEO Project will be produced by Doorframe and the broadcast schedule and platform are yet to be decided.

Meanwhile, Han Suk Kyu made his big return last year with Doubt. For his outstanding performance, he has been honored with the Daesang (Grand Prize) at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards. Having risen to fame in the 1990s, the actor has been consistently delivering phenomenal performances in all of his works. He is best known for The Moon of Seoul, Dr. Romantic, Pilot, and more TV dramas. He has also starred in classic K-films like White Night, Green Fish, Double Agent, The Royal Tailor, and more.

