The Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Salman Khan film continues its POOR run; shows no growth on 2nd Sunday

Sikandar Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Salman Khan starrer Sikandar was released last Sunday at the box office on 30 March 2025, coinciding with the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. This action entertainer recently raced past its opening week in theaters with a very underwhelming response at the box office. Today, the film is continuing its run with no weekend growth.

A Disappointing Sunday for Sikandar

On its 1st Sunday i.e. its release day, the film opened with Rs 25 crore India nett at the box office while its 2nd Sunday indicates more towards a box office crash for A.R. Murugadoss directorial.

As per the morning trends, Sikandar is attracting barely any demand among the public on a weekend which is a worrisome sign for the film. The film is expected to collect Rs 3 crore on Sunday while its Friday and Saturday gross stood constant at Rs 2.75 crore. Though a moderate total was expected from this Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna led film, its 7 day total currently stands at Rs 89 crore.

Expected Lifetime Business for Sikandar

A lot was initially expected from this mass action drama including a lifetime India nett of over Rs 200 crore but that mark seems unachievable as of now. As the upcoming weekdays are sure to show a drop, this Salman Khan film is expected to slowly enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of the second week. Its run post the second week is expected to bring nominal figures to its total– because of Sunny Deol’s Jaat, released on April 10.

The leading cast of Sikandar also stars Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj and Prateik Smita Patil. The film has broken the blockbuster spree of Rashmika Mandanna which was set up by Animal, Pushpa 2 and Chhaava. It has also proved to be one of the lowest grossing movies of Salman Khan ever since his prime.

Sikandar In Cinemas

Sikandar is running in theaters globally. Have you watched this Salman Khan film? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

