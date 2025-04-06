One Piece Episode 1123 Recap: Luffy And Straw Hats Make a Fiery Comeback After Hiatus

The One Piece anime has finally returned to screens after a six-month hiatus, and as fans had hoped, the charm and energy of the series are back in full force. Episode 1123 aired on Sunday, April 6, 2025, bringing viewers straight back into the heart of the Egghead Island chaos.

The episode kicks off with the shocking revelation of Vice Admiral Garp’s disappearance while attempting to rescue Koby on Pirate Island. Meanwhile, on Egghead Island, the Straw Hat Pirates resume their mission, only to face betrayal from within. York, one of Vegapunk’s satellites, is seen negotiating in secret with the Gorosei. She offers them the powerful Mother Flame and demands to be made a Celestial Dragon in return. To protect herself, she accuses Luffy and the crew of planning to kill her, turning the situation in her favor.

Tensions rise dramatically as the Navy surrounds Egghead with 100 ships, including 20 massive battleships and 30,000 naval soldiers. With Admiral Kizaru and several Vice Admirals on board, the World Government shows just how serious it is about taking control of the situation and silencing Vegapunk.

Adding to the suspense, global natural disasters start striking various parts of the world just days after the mysterious vanishing of the Lulusia Kingdom. While the full connection is still unknown, this sudden chaos hints at a deeper, more dangerous force at play.

The episode ends with the Straw Hats holding York hostage and preparing for a risky escape. Though the pacing mixes recap with fresh content, it sets up a thrilling foundation for the next leg of the Egghead Arc.

With this One Piece Episode 1124 is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 13, 2025. It is expected to dive deeper into the conflict between the Straw Hats and the Navy, with major confrontations likely to unfold. With the groundwork now laid, fans can look forward to action-heavy scenes and possibly even a long-awaited face-off between Luffy and Admiral Kizaru.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

