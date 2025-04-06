KISS OF LIFE’s Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul apologise for racial stereotyping: ‘Culturally insensitive…’

Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul, are owning up to their recent actions which caused a lot of uproar online. The KISS OF LIFE members took to their official group social media account to share a handwritten letter apologising for their racial remarks made during a recent livestream. Addressed to their fandom, Kissy, the K-pop stars admitted their mistake of being shortsighted which affected a lot of the viewers.

The group shared that leading up to the apology, the time has been hard for them and even if they appeared calm on the outside, they feel deeply sorry about their actions. They added how they took the concept too far and have since spent their time reflecting, to get better. They wish for continued support from fans and want to show their sincerity via actions not just words. The members emphasized their regret and promised to do better to deal with the pain and distress caused.

Check out the full apology message below:

This comes after a recent livestream for member Julie’s birthday on April 2 where the members are said to have based it on an ‘old school hip hop’ theme with outfits, words, and actions that offended multiple fans who called for immediate deletion of the video. Not just their fandom, but netizens demanded a prompt and appropriate response against the racial stereotyping in their celebration clip. The reply came in the form of a notice from their agency, S2 Entertainment.

However, that did little to appease the viewers who wanted the members involved to take responsibility and admit to the cultural appropriation. The group went ahead with a show in Manila a couple of days later and that further angered netizens, who demanded accountability. Many fan accounts shut down as the members did not address the issue at hand, and it was noted that over 200,000 followers were lost from KISS OF LIFE’s social media as a result.

