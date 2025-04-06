Manmadhan OTT release: Where to watch Silambarasan TR and Jyotika's blockbuster Tamil psychological thriller online

Manmadhan is a Tamil romantic psychological thriller that hit the big screens in 2004. Directed by A.J. Murugan, the film was a blockbuster and ran for over 150 days in theaters. If you haven’t watched this masterpiece yet, don’t worry, as we’ve got you covered on where to watch it online.

Where to watch Manmadhan

Manmadhan is currently streaming on Aha Tamil. Making the announcement, the OTT giant wrote on X, "Nanba oh nanba..Watch #Manmadhan streaming now on namma @ahatamil."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Manmadhan

The story of Manmadhan revolves around Madhan Kumar, an auditor in Chennai who also studies music. He meets Mythili, a naive girl from his music class, who is initially frightened by him because of a disturbing dream, but eventually befriends him. Unknown to her, Madhan leads a double life as a serial killer called Manmadhan, targeting women he deems “immoral”.

After a series of killings, he’s arrested when Mythili suspects him. During questioning, Madhan claims his twin brother, Madhan Raj, committed the crimes. A flashback reveals Raj’s heartbreak and suicide after being betrayed by a girl he loved. But in reality, Madhan Kumar took up the killer identity to avenge Raj’s death.

Though Mythili confesses her love, Madhan distances himself. Secretly, he cares for her but chooses his mission over love. The film ends with Madhan still at large, believing only divine justice can hold him accountable for his actions.

Cast and crew of Manmadhan

Manmadhan features Silambarasan TR in a dual role as Madhan Kumar and Madhan Raj, while Jyotika plays the role of Mythili, voiced by Savitha. The film also stars Goundamani as Puncture Pandiyan, Sindhu Tolani as Vaishnavi, and Atul Kulkarni as ACP Deva IPS. Mandira Bedi appears in a special cameo as a psychiatrist.

The film was directed by A. J. Murugan and written by him along with Silambarasan, though Murugan remained uncredited for the script. The dialogues were penned by Balakumaran. The music for the film was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

