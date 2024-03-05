Happy Birthday Ha Seok Jin: From Drinking Solo to Something About 1 Percent and more; Top 5 roles

Ha Seok Jin cuts the cake on March 5. The actor is known for his roles in K-dramas like Drinking Solo and Something About 1 Percent. He made his debut in 2005 with the drama Princess Lulu and in the same year also appeared in Sad Love Story. The actor is also a popular entertainment personality and has hosted various reality shows like Local Dining Table and No Way I'm an Adult and has also been a part of numerous variety shows like The Devil's Plan and Problematic Men. Here are Ha Seok Jin's top 5 roles.

5 best Ha Seok Jin starrer K-dramas

Drinking Solo

The 2016 slice-of-life drama explores the lives of various people and the drinking and food culture. Ha Seok Jin takes on the role of an arrogant tutor who is one of the best in South Korea. It stars Park Ha Soon, Hwang Woo Seul, Gong Myung and SHINee's Key. It has been directed by Choi Kyu Shik and Jung Hyung Geon and written by Baek Sun Woo, Myung Soo Hyun and Choi Bo Rim.

Something About 1 Percent

Something About 1 Percent is a romance comedy which tells the story of a kindhearted teacher to gets into an engagement agreement with an arrogant rich man at the request of his grandfather. They have nothing in common but despite the differences, love blossoms. It stars Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min. Kang Chul Woo directed the drama and Hyun Go Woon wrote the script. It is based on a web novel.

Blind

Blind is a thriller that features Ha Seok Jin and Jung Eun Ji along with Ok Taecyeon. The story revolves around a series of murder cases and an enthusiastic detective, a perfectionist judge and a social worker are determined to solve the mystery and catch the murderer. The drama is directed by Shin Yong Hwi who has also worked on Voice, Tunnel, Hide and Seek, and more. Blind was released in 2022.

D-Day

Released in 2015, D-Day revolves around a group of doctors who take charge when a deadly earthquake strikes Seoul. They take the responsibility to provide aid to the victims. Kim Young Kwang, Ha Seok Jin, Jung So Min and Lee Kyoung Young take on the main roles. It has been directed by Jang Yong Woo who is known for Joseon Survival. Hwang Eun Kyung who also wrote City Hunter, was the screenwriter.

Your House Helper

Your House Helper is a drama that explores the busy lives of everyday people and a male house helper who helps them manage their home. It strives to address the gender and social stigma attached to the profession. It features Ha Seok Jin, Bona, Lee Ji Hoon, Go Won Hee, Seo Eun Ah and Jeon Soo Jin. It was directed by Jeon Woo Sung and Im Se Joon.

