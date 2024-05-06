Arshad Warsi opens up on third installment of Munna Bhai franchise; says 'series needs to end'

Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai are two of the most loved movies of the Munna Bhai franchise. Rajkumar Hirani's directorial won the hearts of the audience as well as critics. After two successful installments, fans are eagerly awaiting the third installment for a very long time. Arshad Warsi, who played the role of Circuit, opened up about the Munna Bhai series' third installment.

In a recent interview, Arshad said that the Munna Bhai film franchise is on interval and added that everyone is impatient because it is not over yet.

Arshad Warsi on Munna Bhai's third installment

In an interview with Mid-Day, Arshad Warsi was asked about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3. The actor said that Vidhu Vinod Chopra wants to make it, and Rajkumar Hirani also wants it to be made. "Sanjay Bhai also wants to do it, and I will do it too. But the film is not being made yet," he shared.

Arshad further added that Rajkumar has three great scripts for the sequel, but some things are missing here and there. Speaking about the possibility of Munna Bhai 3, he said he does not think that's happening.

"Now, a lot of time has passed. I told Raju that whatever begins also has an end. Looks like we left the Munna Bhai film franchise on interval. Everyone is impatient because it is not over yet. Munna Bhai series needs to end," added Arshad.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi share BTS from Jolly LLB 3

Arshad will be next seen in Jolly LLB 3. Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a funny video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 featuring Arshad and Saurabh Shukla. In the video, Akshay and Arshad warn fans, asking who the real and fake Jolly is.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3 @saurabhshuklafilms @sirsubhashkapoor @starstudios @kangratalkies."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Arshad Warsi is all set to start shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 very soon. A source close to the development revealed, "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun."

