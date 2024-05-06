The biggest night in fashion is almost here. The extremely enormous and prestigious red carpet is ready to host the world's favorite celebrities to celebrate fashion and its legacy. If you are still wondering what it is, well, it is none other than the Met Gala. A one-night event hosted by Anna Wintour in honor of gaining funds for Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum. The Met Gala holds some of the biggest names in the world in fashion, film, television, theater, business, social media, politics, and sports.

An event so glamorous must have everything to make its guests comfortable. The organizers make sure that their guests get the finest of things in New York. When it comes to their accommodations, you know it will be one of New York's finest hotels. Every year, a ton of celebrities stay at the luxurious Mark Hotel. Since 2009, The Mark Hotel has been hosting guests and their teams for the Met Gala. Here is everything you need to know about the luxurious Mark Hotel, where all the celebrities will be staying for the Met Gala.

Where is the Mark Hotel located?

The five-star hotel The Mark in New York City's Upper East Side attracts a plethora of celebrities. The hosts are celebrities in their luxurious suites to primp and prepare for the largest night in fashion. Which takes place on the first Monday of May each year.

The Mark is located just four blocks from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It has served as a lavish venue for celebrities, designers, and their glam squads to perfect their looks before they grace the museum's famous steps and step inside to the Anna Wintour-hosted event.

The hotel is at 25 East 77th Street, at the intersection of 77th Street and Madison Avenue on New York's Upper East Side. Its area is conveniently located near Manhattan's hotspots, including the Met and Central Park. In addition, there are several art galleries, cafés, and high-end boutiques nearby.

Everything you need to know about Met Gala’s favorite hotel The Mark

The Mark was built about a century ago in 1926. The hotel was designed in an Italian Renaissance style by architects Schwartz and Gross. The historic structure combines modern grandeur with the unique charm of old New York. Parisian interior designer Jacques Grange created The Mark's refined yet lively atmosphere.

The hotel's captivating black and white striped floors were designed by the French visionary, whose customers include late fashion legend Yves Saint Laurent and the Princess of Monaco. In addition to 106 rooms and 46 suites, The Mark has one penthouse suite.

In reality, it is the largest penthouse in the United States, with over 10,000 square feet of space, including a 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace with views of Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the stunning cityscape.

How does The Mark Hotel gear up for the Met Gala?

Since 2009, The Mark has been the hotel where celebrities who attend the Met Gala stay. Before the celebrities walk the Met Gala’s carpet, they grace the red carpet at The Mark first. It serves as an ideal stylish send-off for celebrities following their highly anticipated clothing reveal. The hotel receives books months ahead of the Met Gala. The inquiries regarding the booking start pouring in as soon as the theme is revealed.

The elevators at The Mark are strategically watched on Met Gala day. From the floors to the streets around the hotel and everywhere in between, the hotel has core crew partners who help plan a celebrity's exit from the premises. Given the enormous number of significant celebrities and prominent figures staying at The Mark for the Met Gala, security is very tight at the hotel. The hotel staff and crew make sure that the entire event is safe and secure. They ensure that each one of their guests feels safe and comfortable as they prepare for the big night.

