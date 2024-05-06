Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi was released last week and we’re ust a few days away from Bridgerton season 3. So what better time than now to peep into the roughened edges of the two magnificent projects that have taken over the minds of viewers ever since their announcement?

About Heeramandi and Brigerton

A tale of courageous courtesans in pre-Independence India, Heeramandi has borne the brunt of varied opinions ever since its inception. On its release, the eight-part show was subjected to egregiously mixed reviews and while it is an art of fiction, many have taken it upon themselves to personally point out the many changes they’d have made to SLB’s first-ever series.

Bridgerton on the other hand comes from Shonda Rhimes, who is known for her arguably lengthy productions and has often had her magic wand linger a second too long- Grey’s Anatomy we’re looking at you. With cliques being formed already ahead of the upcoming premiere, it’ll not be too long before the world knows if the ball scores again.

Both projects come from two very skilled and proud creators who have been known to produce hits after hits but that’s hardly where the similarities end. Check out the many ways we thought the charms of the two stories intertwined and how they contributed to the ‘Year of Extravaganza’. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

British influence

Set in the Regency era of Britain, Bridgerton brings the haughty presence of chariots and chauffeuring, promenades and parasols, and much more to life. Much like that Heeramandi prides itself in buggies that find themselves in crucial scenes as the tawaifs are accompanied by the likes of Iqbal to lavish parties.

Advertisement

The news-bearer

Ustad and Lady Whistledown are very much alike. More than we’d like to admit. Both flame the various fires that burn in the bedrooms and make it everyone’s business, much by the next morning. They bring the good and the bad, all the gossip of the ton to the surface and make it their mission to scandalise every affair that goes unnoticed by the inconspicuous eye.

Ambitious attires

With corsets or stays finding prominence in the English production, the Indian one has busty lehegas. And we’re still sad about the lack of Indian fashion finding a home in season 2 of Bridgerton, the vice versa was hardly missed. The opulence in the dressing and the jewellery of the two shows stand as their biggest bets in the world of visual takeover and go on to prove the grand scale of the two Netflix creations.

Debutants

With every new season of Bridgerton, a new face- or in Penelope’s case a highly awaited one- is up for grabs. Quite similarly The Diamond Bazaar gives it up for the latest jewel in town every so often. Even going so far as to using the term ‘debutants’, the resemblance left us surprised and wondering if it was intentional.

The art of seduction and affection

Heeramandi repeatedly tries to make the story about the many different emotions felt by its characters but one comes out on top - desperation. It is looking for love and lust, wanting for more than what they’ve been made privy to and demanding agency. Slowly over its course, the show becomes less about the sultry presence of the ladies but more about the need for intimacy going beyond touch.

Bridgerton’s two seasons and a spin-off, have all shown the various ways seduction works and is put into action. But the underlying insistence of bonding and going the extra mile are what makes them the great successes people know them for.

Defiance and rebellion

SLB’s creation ends a big message of the tawaifs joining the war and albeit historically discrepant attempts to bring respect to the heeras as they charge ahead in rebellion. An equally dramatic and unequally demanding case in Shondaland as with each growing ounce of love the lead characters in each season try to take charge of their fate, defying all odds.

Advertisement

To end the list of the findings, I as a fan found it amusing and even shellshocking at times, it is a wonder how both the releases have caught the buzz of town. That is not to say that they are any alike in theory or in production but the observations will not only allow you to be more appreciative of the fictitious world but also accept them at large.