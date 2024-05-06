Deepika Singh, popularly recognized for her stint in Diya Aur Baati Hum where she essayed the role of Sandhya Rathi, has recently returned to the small screen with her latest show Mangal Lakshmi. She is currently playing the role of Mangal in the show,

Recently, in an interview with Telly Bytes, Deepika spoke about the difference between Mangal Lakshmi and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa.

Deepika Singh on how Mangal Lakshmi differs from Anupamaa

In a recent interview with the aforementioned publication, when Deepika Singh was asked about the parallel storylines of the two shows, Anupamaa and Mangal Lakshmi, she said, “'Bilkul nahi (no way), when I received the scripts, I was very clear that Mangal Lakshmi is not like Anupamaa.” She further added that she knew the story of Mangal Lakshmi up to 100 to 200 episodes when she was roped in for the show.

Drawing the comparisons she said that Mangal Lakshmi is one of a kind show as it shows the equation between the two sisters, and her relationship with Adit carries just a small part. Whereas Anupamaa is a big show, which is garnering immense love and affection from its fans. Adding to this, she highlighted that her mother-in-law loves Rajan Shahi’s show a lot, and she will feel grateful if her show could also receive the same love as Rupali-Gautam starrer Anupamaa.

However, Anupamaa is currently hitting TRP records for some time now, and Mangal Lakshmi has also seen steady growth in the TRP recently.

More about Anupamaa

Speaking about the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, it includes, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Parakh Madan, Dishi Duggal, Nidhi Shah, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Chandni Bhagwanani, and others in pivotal roles.

About Deepika Singh

Deepika Singh’s career rose to fame with her stint in the show Diya Aur Baati Hum, which lasted for almost five years. Later the actress was seen in the show, Kavach 2 and now she is featured in Mangal Lakshmi where she is on a mission to find an appropriate groom from her sister Lakshmi.

