Anupam Kher reveals he struggled with manic depression for 3 years; 'No one should romanticize loneliness': EXCLUSIVE

Anupam Kher has dedicated more than forty years to the Indian entertainment industry. Throughout his journey, the seasoned actor has experienced both highs and lows, and he openly shares his inspiring stories with the world.

Recently, Kher appeared on the 50th episode of Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee, where he recounted his battle with manic depression, a struggle that lasted nearly three years.

Anupam Kher admits he was initially in disbelief about his depression

While speaking to us, the Uunchai actor revealed that there was a time in his life around 8 years ago when he started getting sleepless nights over time. He shared that his eyes used to be watery when he shot under beaming lights on sets and would go dry at odd times too.

Anupam Kher detailed, "I went to Chicago to a sleep studio and met a lot of doctors. Then after 1.5-2 years, I visited my eye doctor and asked him for some lubricants or eye drops for the lights so that I could face the lights properly. Anupam's doctor, however, was very hesitant and told him, 'Sir, if you don't mind, I don't think you need me, you need a psychiatrist.'"

This was the same time when Anupam Kher’s book ‘The Best Thing About You Is You!’ was released and became a best seller. The 69-year-old was quick to counter his doctor, “What are you talking about? I have written a book on life coaching and you are saying that I need a psychiatrist. I cure people. Read my book.”

Kher’s doctor referred him to one of his friends and patiently said, “I think your problem is the one that you are not getting sleep. It has nothing to do with your eyes. It has something to do with your mind.”

Anupam Kher shares an intriguing conversation he had when he first met his psychiatrist

The Shiv Shastri Balboa star recalled entering the doctor’s cabin and asking him, “What are your problems in life? I'll solve them.” He continued telling us, “The doctor genuinely told me something about his wife working as an anesthetist. I told him how to solve this problem and after that, we talked for about an hour. After solving all his problems, I told him that I was going now. This is my book, read this and this is my phone number. If you have something to share, feel free”.

It was while Anupam Kher was leaving that his psychiatrist started writing something on his pad. When the actor enquired about the same, the doctor replied, “I’m writing your medication. You are manic-depressive and your optimism is your depression. You push things.”

This is when it hit the Vivah actor that he had a long-term habit of postponing problems so that he could avoid getting affected by them. It didn't take long for him to realize that, after a few months of taking medication, he was back to his normal self and had the confidence to tackle any issue on his own.

In our conversation, Anupam Kher said that people should not take themselves seriously, and neither should they feel too important. He shared, “I don't carry the burden of Anupam Kher on my shoulders or that I have done 540 films. I feel that Anupam Kher's burden on my shoulders is very heavy, so I just let go of this. So, one shouldn't romanticize loneliness.”