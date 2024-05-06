EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher says it was 'difficult to not go into depression' after Satish Kaushik's loss; 'I cry a lot'

Satish Kaushik's untimely demise on March 9, 2023, left the entire industry in shock. Ever since then, one of his closest friends in the industry, actor Anupam Kher, has been deeply affected. Time and again, Anupam Kher has taken to social media to share how fondly he misses his best friend and how he simply can't cope with his passing.

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Anupam Kher opened up about his best friend's passing.

Anupam Kher opens on Satish Kaushik's passing

On being asked about his closest friend Satish Kaushik's passing and how he's dealing with it, Anupam Kher said, "The relationship will always remain the same. I don't have him physically with me, and I miss him deeply. He was like a part of me. We all need someone to share our achievements, frustrations, and everything in between. A true friend is someone you can tell anything to without hesitation, someone who will never judge you. And when that person leaves, it leaves a huge void."

He continued, "Even now, I find myself taking his name. Just the other day, I was going somewhere and told my driver, 'Take me to Satish ji's place.' I miss him, but that's life, I suppose. Satish's loss has left a big vaccum. It was very difficult to avoid falling into depression after losing him. It was tough. I cry a lot, and I believe the bravest thing a man can do is to cry." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Check out the full interview here:

Anupam Kher’s birthday post for Satish Kaushik

On April 13, taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher has shared a video consisting of several pictures of him and Satish Kaushik . The pictures are proof that these two were really good friends. In the caption, Anupam wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own when I am with people.”

Further in his caption, Tanvi The Great director wrote, “Your memory is infectious!” He also gave an update about Tanvi The Great to his late friend in the caption and quipped that he has incorporated most of his good suggestions, keeping aside the bad one. “I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humor! Will always love you,” he concluded.

See the post here:

Advertisement

Anupam Kher on the work front

Recently, Anupam Kher announced his next venture which is going to be a film titled Tanvi The Great. On the work front, he was last seen in was last seen Kaagaz 2 and Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series, The Freelancer. The actor has a diverse film slate featuring projects like The Signature, Vijay 69, and The Indian House.