EXCLUSIVE: Anupam Kher recalls being advised to wear a wig by Ashok Punjabi once; here's how he reacted

Anupam Kher is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, and without a doubt, he has carved a niche for himself. The choice of movies he has done to date showcases his multifaceted talent. It is often said that to become a star, you must look handsome, but Kher has proven that all you need is talent and skill.

Now, Anupam Kher sat in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened up about a time when he was advised to wear a wig.

Anupam Kher on being advised to wear a wig

Anupam Kher said that Ashok Punjabi once suggested he should wear a wig. Kher responded, "I think I'll go crazy if I wear a wig! Everyone will know it's fake, and I'll just be pretending to have real hair."

He jokingly added that he might even be scared the fan's speed would increase and blow his wig off! Kher concluded by saying that one of the easiest and most difficult things in life is to be yourself.

Check out the full interview here:

Anupam Kher on the work front

On March 7, Taking to his social media platform, Anupam Kher shared the news of his directorial on his birthday, accompanied by a heartfelt video featuring his mother. The actor can be seen seeking her blessings as he embarks on this new journey. Standing right in front of a home-built temple with a picture of his late father on the top of the wall, Anupam hands the script of his film Tanvi The Great to his mother and asks her to bless the entire team.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "TANVI THE GREAT: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world! And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years. And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please Send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay! #TanviTheGreat #Musical #Film #Passion #Courage @anupamkherstudio."

Check it out here:

On the work front, he was last seen in was last seen Kaagaz 2 and Neeraj Pandey's action-packed web series, The Freelancer. The actor has a diverse film slate featuring projects like The Signature, Vijay 69, and The Indian House.

