Jerry Seinfeld's 70th: Ride A Wave Dream Unveiled

American comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld celebrated his 70th birthday on April 29 and expressed that despite his achievements, he still harbors one dream: To surf and ride a wave.

The iconic comedian is both directing and starring in the new Netflix comedy Unfrosted, which delves into the making of Pop-Tarts. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen.

Jerry Seinfeld was always drawn to surfing dreams of life as a surf bum

Jerry Seinfeld reveals his lifelong attraction to surfing, stating that living as a surf bum would be his ideal lifestyle: If I could spend my days broke, paddling out, and surfing for a few hours, that'd be as good a life as any.

The Brooklyn-born Seinfeld, known for fulfilling numerous life dreams, including his iconic TV series from 1989 to 1998 and his 25-year marriage to Jessica, 52, often finds himself living vicariously through surfers.

"I follow every surfer on Instagram," he says. "Every day, I watch them like a cat eyeing a bird through the window."

Jerry Seinfeld nixes reunion rumors

Jerry Seinfeld shut down rumours of a reunion for the Seinfeld series, which he co-created with comedian Larry David and aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998, in September 2021.

"I'm big on nostalgia. Visiting my childhood home on Long Island is special to me," the comedian shared. "I have fond memories of being a Mets fan as a kid. It takes me back. But I'm all about moving forward in life. I'm unsure what new things we could do that would be worthwhile."

Jerry Seinfeld warned that a reunion might not match the original show's quality, hinting that he was satisfied with what they had achieved before. "I believe we did well," he hinted. Unfrosted is available on Netflix from Friday, May 3, and Richards' memoir Entrances and Exits will be released on June 4.

