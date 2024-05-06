12 films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that tell tale of epic love story

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a classic romantic movie of this generation. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, the movie tells an extraordinary love story of an ordinary middle-class person. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 2008.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi has everything from romance, music, drama, humor, and emotional depth. There are several movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi whose storylines follow the same line.

From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, many movies like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi have won the hearts of audiences due to their emotional depth, humor, and romantic chemistry between the leads. So, without wasting any time, let’s read on to the list of films below, like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Here is a list of 13 films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi that you should binge-watch next

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra IMDb Rating: 8.0

8.0 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release Year: 1995

1995 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Popularly known as DDLJ, this film is a cult classic romantic which is fans’ favorite even today. It will be safe to say that the famous Jodi of SRK and Kajol got highlighted due to this Aditya Chopra directorial. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. Hum Tum

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher

Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli IMDb Rating: 7.0

7.0 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2004

2004 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Hum Tum showcased a new-age romance that took everyone by surprise at the time of its release. The movie highlighted the theme that love sometimes takes time to bloom, and it’s okay. The chemistry of Saif and Rani became an instant hit after the release of the movie.

3. Jab We Met

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 7.9

7.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2007

2007 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor won hearts with Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. In this movie, Kareena plays the role of a Punjabi girl named Geet. Her portrayal of Geet got appreciation and inspired the role of Punjabi Kudi in several other Bollywood movies. The film is a classic romantic movie.





4. Veer Zaara

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra IMDb Rating: 7.8

7.8 Movie Genre: Drama, Family, Musical

Drama, Family, Musical Release Year: 2004

2004 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara is a beautiful love story directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. It was released in 2004 and tells the tale of love, sacrifice, separation, and courage.

Advertisement

5. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji IMDb Rating: 7.6

7.6 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Netflix

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma, Wake Up Sid is every college student's story. The movie has everything from drama to romance to comedy. The film takes on a journey of the ups and downs of life through the lens of Sid Mehra (played by Ranbir Kapoor).

6. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji IMDb Rating: 7.2

7.2 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Due to its amazing and relatable storyline, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is still a relevant movie. The film follows the journey of two different people, Kabir (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (played by Deepika Padukone), as they evolve from college students to professionals. In this process, they fall in love with each other because of their emotional depth.

7. Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDb Rating: 6.8

6.8 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2009

2009 Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

This romance drama was directed and written by Imtiaz Ali. It is about two lovers (Saif and Deepika) who take a journey to find each other again after heartbreak, distance, and failures.

Advertisement

8. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan IMDb Rating: 6.0

6.0 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2014

2014 Where to Watch: Netflix

The chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt took the overall fantastic written love story to another level. It became a box office success, and people loved the jodi of Varun and Alia in the film.

9. 2 States

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Director: Abhishek Verman

Abhishek Verman IMDb Rating: 6.9

6.9 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release Year: 2014

2014 Where to Watch: Zee5

Inspired by renowned writer Chetan Bhagat’s novel 2 States, the movie tells a tale of how Chetan met his wife in college and the difficulties they faced due to their cultural differences and to convince their parents to agree to their marriage.

10. Chennai Express

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty IMDb Rating: 6.1

6.1 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release Year: 2013

2013 Where to Watch: YouTube

Chennai Express is one of the most acclaimed films of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The movie is a love story set in North and South India. Rahul (played by SRK) accidentally meets Meena (played by Deepika) on a train journey, which leads to hilarious turns of events.

11. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Advertisement

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 5.8

5.8 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Release Year: 2016

2016 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film is based on the themes of unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak.

12. Kapoor and Sons

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra IMDb Rating: 7.7

7.7 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Comedy, Drama, Family Release Year: 2016

2016 Where to Watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Starring Alia, Sidharth, and Fawad in the lead roles, the movie revolves around two brothers who visit their dysfunctional family for their grandfather's birthday party and how their lives change when a girl comes between them.

The films mentioned above like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi are worth watching. From well-written storylines to soulful music, these films are a complete package and are still popular among audiences.

ALSO READ: 7 Arjun Kapoor movies that will make your heart go ‘mast magan’