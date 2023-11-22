Actor Ha Seok Jin REVEALS what he did with The Devil’s Plan prize money

Something about 1% actor Ha Seok Jin, won Netflix's reality game show The Devil's Plan, has garnered praise from online users for his thoughtful use of the prize money. In the previous month, viewers were on the edge of their seats anticipating the winner of The Devil's Plan. Following intense rounds of puzzles and games, Ha Seok Jin emerged victorious, securing a total prize of KRW 250 million (approximately USD 194,000).

Upon winning, Ha Seok Jin mentioned in an interview that he was unsure about how to utilize his winnings as he hadn't anticipated the victory. The funds are currently in the bank, and he didn't have a predetermined plan for their use. He considered it more of an achievement prize, stating that devising plans for utilizing the prize money is also part of the essence of The Devil's Plan.

On November 18, Ha Seok Jin released a vlog titled ‘Are you asking me where I spent my Devil’s Plan winnings?’ on his YouTube channel, drawing the interest of numerous netizens. In the video, Ha Seok Jin clarified that the prize money he received wasn't solely for himself but also intended for the other participants. He highlighted, “As evident from the program, I didn't earn the prize money on my own. The 12 participants and the production team collaborated to create a 12-episode series. As the winner, I wanted to offer gifts to the cast members.”

He pondered over what gift would be suitable for the cast members and eventually settled on something meaningful to the show's contestants.

He reflected on various gift ideas, considering options like sending Korean beef or clothes such as T-shirts. However, he reasoned that these items might have limited lasting value. Then, the idea struck him. Recalling that he received a trophy in the form of numbers – essentially cash – he contemplated gifts that could be easily converted to cash. Eventually, he concluded that a gift made of pure gold would be a fitting choice.

Ha Seok Jin recounted receiving a gold gift during his participation in the TV show Sixth Sense. To create gifts for his Devil's Plan colleagues, he contacted the makers of that gift, designed custom gold coins, and ordered them in silence. The coins, crafted with 99.9% pure gold, featured his name below the inscription The Devil’s Plan, mirroring the show's currency. Ha Seok Jin shared a video of the personalized coins with the Devil's Plan group chat, and participants expressed gratitude. Personally delivering gifts to Lee Si Won and Kim Dong Jae, he left them astonished by the personalized engravings and the coin's significant value.

Jung Jong Yeon, known for producing shows like The Genius and Society Game, helmed Netflix's The Devil's Plan, featuring participants from diverse professions, including lawyers, doctors, science YouTubers, pro gamers, and actors.

