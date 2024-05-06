‘Closest the Gang Getting to This’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Takes Dig at Lakers After Playoffs Exit

The Los Angeles Lakers playoff exit got the attention across the sporting world after they were sent off.

Recently, Kayla Nicole, former partner of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, took to her social media account to take a dig at Lakers exit with a trophy cup’s reference.

She shared an Instagram story while holding a cup while attending the F1 Miami Grand Prix. With having the Los Angeles Lakers account tagged, Nicole captoned her story: ‘Closest the gang getting to this’.

However, it might be surprising for the NBA fans to witness someone outside of the hard court taking dig at the team’s lackluster performance. But to the reader’s knowledge, Nicole is also a journalist and has had many comments made on the Lakers.

Kayla Nicole Rooted for Lakers on Occasions

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round exit from the NBA playoffs, journalist and social media influencer Kayla Nicole, a vocal supporter of the team, publicly demanded the firing of head coach Darvin Ham.

Criticizing Ham's coaching decisions, particularly in the decisive Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets, Nicole took to social media to express her discontent, advocating for the organization to part ways with him.

With her background in broadcast journalism and her active engagement in both NBA and NFL coverage, Nicole's outspoken stance against Ham's coaching strategies underscores the impact of influential voices in the realm of professional sports.

Similarly, Kayla was also snapped attending LeBron James' historic game where he achieved a milestone of scoring 40,000 career points during a matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

In an Instagram story, Kayla shared her experience, showcasing her presence at this momentous occasion and capturing the excitement of witnessing LeBron James etch his name in NBA history.

