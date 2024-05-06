From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters

Goth culture is an eclectic celebration of the darker and mysterious aspects of life, where beauty is found in the shadows that others often fear. It’s not about being evil or lacking humor, but rather embracing a different perspective, often tinged with a touch of black comedy. Goths are intelligent, romantic, and artistic individuals who find inspiration in the macabre.

Contrary to popular belief, being Goth isn’t just about wearing black or adhering to a specific music genre. Like any subculture, individual preferences vary, but at its core, being Goth is about finding beauty in what others perceive as dark. As a subculture steeped in darkness and mystery, a peculiar but delightful intersection with anime can be found, adding a dash of its dark eccentricity to the genre's many vibrant worlds.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Femboy Anime Characters Like Astolfo From The Fate Series Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gothic anime characters manifest in various forms, from characters adorned in black lace and leather to simply existing within a hauntingly beautiful Gothic architectural backdrop. Series like Death Note introduces us to characters like Misa Amane, a gothic yandere, while Black Butler presents us with Sebastian Michaelis, a demon butler exuding elegance amidst the shadows. These characters embody the gothic ethos, blending sophistication with a hint of darkness. Here are our top 10 such goth anime characters.

Advertisement

10. Kurumi Tokisaki – Date A Live

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight

Sans black and crimson gothic lolita gown or not, Kurumi Tokisaki is a character that just emanates an aura of darkness and eeriness. Her twisted nature as a prolific murderer aside, Kurumi is often called the Best Goth Girl. She reserves her wrath for those who harm others, revealing a heart of gold beneath all the madness.

As the third spirit encountered by Shido, she strikes fear with her sadistic demeanor, earning her the moniker Nightmare. Possessing the ability to manipulate time and summon her past selves, Kurumi is a dichotomy of justice and depravity, one that blends a facade of innocence with bouts of insanity.

9. Sebastian Michaelis – Black Butler

ALSO READ: From Sesshomaru To Nejire, Here’s Our Top 10 Anime Characters With Long Hair

Sebastian Michaelis is a demon butler and the titular character of the Black Butler series. A quintessential Victorian goth with an elegance that flourishes in his menacing presence, Sebastian is a sadistic and morally bankrupt character bound to Ciel Phantomhive by contract. With no other objective save for Ciel’s soul, he does his utmost to complete his duties and abide by the contract.

His appearance is one that exudes sophistication, from his flawless black hair to his sharp, red-brown eyes marked by the symbol of their pact. With a blend of sarcastic humor and chilling detachment, his otherworldly nature often shines through his ‘perfect butler’ facade.

8. Arachne Gorgon – Soul Eater

Arachne Gorgon, a classic gothic figure from Soul Eater, exudes sophistication and darkness with her long, Morticia Addams-esque dress and elegant bun that looks like a spider. As head of Arachnophobia, she surrounds herself with spiderwebs and actual spiders, sipping blood from a wine glass even amidst battle.

Her name is derived from Greek mythology, and much like her namesake she is a sinister antagonist who prefers manipulation over direct action. With her flawless porcelain complexion and spider-themed attire, Arachne embodies both gothic elegance and malevolence in equal measure.

7. Misa Amane – Death Note

ALSO READ: Top 10 Female Anime Characters With The INFP Personality Type

Advertisement

A gothic fashionista in her own right, Misa Amane is both a model and actress from the world of Death Note, as well as an obsessive fan of Kira. With a penchant for dark and elaborate outfits with a number of accessories, her bubbly belies a dark heart.

Misa, also known as the Second Kira, passionately supports Light Yagami in the series, even sacrificing half of her lifespan just to find him, then again to help him. Her impulsive nature made her a terrible pawn for Light’s plans, though Misa's unwavering loyalty and macabre fascination with death made it hard for him to leave as well.

6. Hei – Darker Than Black

ALSO READ: Top 10 Bearded Savage Characters In Anime: From Van Hohenheim To Monkey D. Garp

Hei from Darker Than Black is a gothic anime character with both an enigmatic persona as well as a masked vigilante alter ego, the Black Reaper. Clad in a signature black coat and mask, Hei exudes a sense of mystique and danger that resonates with the classic gothic aesthetics.

With the ability to manipulate electricity to both a lethal effect and to control electronic devices, he works as a Contractor for the secretive Syndicate. Unlike traditional gothic figures, Hei navigates a gritty, noir reality, grappling with moral dilemmas while doing his job.

5. Re-l Mayer – Ergo Proxy

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most Emo Anime Characters From Ciel Phantomhive to Zuko

Re-l Mayer is the protagonist of Ergo Proxy, and a gothic anime character with a striking resemblance to Evanescence’s lead singer, Amy Lee. With a gothic allure that comes alongside her dark and mysterious, Re-l has a penchant for introspection and a disdain for societal norms.

She tends to exude an air of detachment and superiority, yet, beneath her stoic exterior, lies a girl who struggles with internal conflict and trauma. A 19-year-old sharpshooting investigator in a world of genetically engineered superhumans, Re-l navigates a post-apocalyptic world alongside androids and uncovers unsettling truths about her society.

4. Striga – Castlevania

ALSO READ: To The Heads That Shine, Here Are Top 10 Bald Anime Characters

Advertisement

Striga, among the vampires in Castlevania, is a memorable goth not just for her towering stature and her distinctive appearance, but also for her character. A side character and antagonist, Striga is a no one thing; she's a war general with a nuanced sense of morality, a member of the Council of Sisters who wields strength that has been tempered with intelligence, and the Queen of Styria.

Her wild, raven-like hair and black pauldrons often contrast against her midnight-colored cloak. While she does embody the brutality of war, her true loyalty lies with matters of the heart. Her sense of honor is infallible, displaying a deep commitment to Carmilla's vision while possessing a formidable military acumen.

3. Megumi Shimizu – Shiki

ALSO READ: Top 10 Female Black Characters From Anime Like Kill La Kill To Full Metal Alchemist

Megumi Shimizu may not immediately fit the gothic aesthetic when she first appears in the Shiki anime, but her red and black color scheme after having been turned definitely fits the bill. In this gripping vampire anime, Megumi, as a city girl trapped in a rural village, harbors resentment towards her hometown, yearning for urban dreams.

Tragically turned into a vampire by the Kirishiki family later in the anime, she becomes a villain with a compelling backstory, making her one of anime's most beloved female vampires, embodying both darkness and complexity in a tale of supernatural terror. Megumi's wardrobe often varies from sweet lolita to darker ensembles, reflecting her gothic spirit.

2. Shaltear Bloodfallen – Overlord

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Shalltear Bloodfallen, Guardian of Nazarick's first three floors, is a Gotic Lolita vampire from Overlord. Despite her petite frame, her crimson eyes and silver hair exude power. In battle, she's a formidable force, adept at both physical and magical combat, optimized for fighting the undead.

Her flirtatious nature, particularly towards Ainz, her master, adds depth to her character, as does her rivalry with Albedo for Ainz's affection. Proud and fiercely loyal, Shalltear takes her role seriously but isn't without vulnerability, prone to fits of rage or reflection when faced with failure. Her complex persona captivates in the dark tale of Overlord.

Advertisement

1. Rory Mercury – GATE

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Monster Anime Characters Like Meruem And Ryuk

Rory Mercury is a demigoddess of war and death, who has an intense gothic allure with her Lolita attire. She appears as a 13-year-old despite being over 900 years old, and wields immense power as an apostle of Emroy, the god of darkness.

Advertisement

Known as Rory the Reaper, her petite frame belies her ferocity, effortlessly wielding her halberd like a scythe to punish those who offend her or her deity. In battle, her bloodlust and sadistic tendencies surface, yet she maintains a friendly demeanor toward allies like Youji Itami and Shino Kuribayashi.

For more updates and lists like this from the animeverse, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?