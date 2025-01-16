Happy Jennie Day: From BLACKPINK to Odd Atelier, tracing her musical journey and rise to global stardom

Jennie Kim’s journey is no less than incredible from her debut to becoming an international star. Starting her journey from BLACKPINK, she had already set on a career path destined for unparalleled success. The K-pop idol turns 29 today and there is no looking back for her. On her special day, let’s take a closer look at the amazing milestones she has achieved throughout the years, becoming a trendsetter that is known as Jennie Ruby Jane.

The BLACKPINK Phenomenon

Jennie Kim’s story begins with her debut as part of BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. Alongside Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, Jennie quickly became extremely popular among fans with the group’s debut singles, Boombayah and Whistle. More than her looks and natural charisma, what garnered her a massive fandom was her rapping skills and an incredible boice. With each comeback, BLACKPINK’s popularity soared, and Jennie’s individual charm became a defining element of the group’s identity.

SOLO and Beyond

In November 2018, Jennie made her solo debut with the single SOLO, and there was no looking back. The song topped charts in South Korea and achieved significant international success, cementing Jennie’s status as a up and coming solo artist who is able to command a stage on her own.

Jennie also went on to release collaborations with several artists including The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp for the song, One of the Girls. The song is from her acting debut project The Idol that created significant buzz during its release. She also collaborated with Matt Champion on Slow Motion and Zico for the 2024 hit track SPOT!

Moreover, Jennie released another single titled Mantra, that went platinum on charts and streaming platforms. The artist is currently working on her solo album and will be releasing it soon.

Jennie: The Fashion Icon

Beyond her musical achievements, Jennie has made waves in the fashion industry, earning the title of ‘Human Chanel’ for her impeccable style and longstanding partnership with the luxury brand.

Additionally, Jennie has collaborated with other high-end brands, including Calvin Klein, Hera, and Gentle Monster. Her influence extends beyond campaigns and runways, as she often sparks viral fashion trends with her personal style. From casual streetwear to haute couture, she has been able to become a trendsetter with her effortless style alone. Jennie Ruby Jane is not just a stage name but has become a brand of its own in the world of fashion.

Odd Atelier

Odd Atelier, established in 2024, is Jennie’s latest project, representing her individual identity. With her own company, she is set to explore her solo journey on a deeper level and deliver the fans with new music. With the release of Mantra, she has already showcased her fierce side and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us next. This new chapter in Jennie’s career underscores her dedication to evolving as a creative force.

As we celebrate Happy Jennie Day, it’s clear that Jennie Kim’s legacy is one of constant evolution and inspiration. Whether she’s breaking records with BLACKPINK, setting trends in the fashion world, or exploring new creative horizons with Odd Atelier, Jennie continues to leave an indelible mark on the global stage. Here’s to celebrating her achievements and looking forward to all that she will accomplish in the future!

