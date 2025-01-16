Delusional cast change: Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho to replace Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol following duo’s reported breakup

Start Up's Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho are reportedly reuniting as the lead couple for the fantasy horror periodic drama Delusional. They are replacing the former cast- Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol, who opted out of the project after their breakup.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were announced to lead Delusional on March 6, 2024. However, post their public announcement of separation on March 30, the co-production company of Delusion, Showbox, told SPOTV News that they halted production of the drama, owing to the messy situation surrounding its lead actors. They also revealed they were considering changing the actors for the main role, due to the same reason.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol were caught up in a dating rumour, which got messy with the dragging of his ex-girlfriend Hyeri's name. Following the criticism Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol received for the dating news, their respective agencies announced their breakup on March 30. The couple split after dating for just half a month. As per Han So Hee's agency, 9ATO Entertainment's statement, the actors "found their roles as actors to be more important" and "promised to no longer emotionally exhaust with their personal lives."

However, they eventually had to leave the Delusional project and Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho replaced them. Helmed by director Han Jae Rim, Delusional is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by author Hongjacga. Delusional is a tale of a mysterious vampire set in the split time zones of 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai. The plot follows Yun I Ho (Kim Seon Ho), a painter who commissions a portrait of a beautiful, mysterious, and seductive woman named Song Jeong Hwa (Bae Suzy). While painting, he gets enchanted by her beauty and personality; however, he is unaware of the dark secret the mysterious woman holds.

Advertisement

Bae Suzy received immense love for her last role as the titular character of Doona! She portrayed the emotions of the seemingly aloof but inwardly affection-longing Lee Doona. Being a former idol in real life, Bae Suzy brought out the idol side of the character Lee Doona perfectly in the drama. Kim Seon Ho, on the other hand, took up challenging roles lately, as opposed to his rom-com star image. He impressed all with his last two action thrillers, The Tyrant (2024) and The Childe (2023). He played a doctor in the former and a nobleman in the latter.

Fans are looking forward to seeing the Start Up actors in a fantasy drama together. The filming of Delusional will begin in the later part of this year and it will most likely be released in 2026.

ALSO READ: undefined