Harbin stills: Hyun Bin, Park Jung Min, Lee Dong Wook, Jeon Yeo Been and more lead the fight for Korea’s freedom

Harbin is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Hyun Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Jo Woo Jin, and more. Ahead of its release, new stills of the film have been released, showcasing the characters plotting to end the Japanese rule. The plot of the movie is based on the assassination of Japan’s first Prime Minister, Itō Hirobumi, by General Ahn Jung Geun.

On December 13, 2024, the production company of the upcoming movie Harbin released new stills ahead of its release. In the new images, a glimpse of the intense confrontation between independence fighters and their relentless pursuers. Ahn Jung Geun, Woo Deok Soon, Kim Sang Hyun, Madam Gong, and Lee Chang Seop riding across vast terrain and holding secretive meetings, determined to reclaim their nation’s sovereignty despite immense challenges.

Another still highlights Mori Tatsuo, a lieutenant colonel in the Japanese army, driven by extreme nationalism, as he relentlessly hunts Ahn Jung Geun and the other activists, adding to the film’s tension and drama.

Set in 1909 during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

With its gripping storyline, breathtaking visuals, and international filming locations spanning Mongolia, Latvia, and Korea, the upcoming film is set to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film was originally scheduled for release on December 25, 2024, but the date has now been moved up to December 24, 2024.

